PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For the first time in more than a month, UW-Platteville men’s basketball coach Jeff Gard returned a healthy lineup to the court, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The second-seeded UW-Platteville Pioneers defeated third-seeded UW-La Crosse, 74-51, Thursday night in the WIAC tournament semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship game. The Pioneers will get a rematch with top-seeded UW-Oshkosh, which swept the Pioneers during regular season play.
The Pioneers welcomed back sophomore starter Logan Pearson, who had missed the last seven games with a broken thumb on his left hand. Last Wednesday, senior Blake McCann rejoined the team after suffering a sprained ankle in the same game that Pearson was injured in.
Pearson finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while McCann added six points, three assists and a steal.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had everyone back, and it really showed tonight, especially on defense,” Gard said. “Logan and Blake bring so much added length and they are two of our top defenders. If we cut down on their free throws in the first half, we hold them to 15 points. That’s what we do; we generate our offense through our defense.”
The Pioneers (21-4) held the Eagles (19-6) to just 3-for-13 shooting from 3-point range in the game. They led, 30-23, at the half.
“Being out for five weeks is a lot,” Pearson said. “It was hard to watch them during practice and in games and know I couldn’t be out there with them. I feel like everyone just clicked out there tonight, and it can’t come at a better time for us.”
The Pioneers went up by 10 points on a Pearson lay-up with 16:20 remaining, and they would not trail by less than that for the remainder of the game.
Senior Kyle Tuma led the Pioneers with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Justin Stovall added 14 points. Ben Probst had 12 points off the bench, all of which came on four straight 3-pointers in the final minutes of play.
“We had to have some guys step up over the past month, and that included Ben,” Gard said. “We know we can rely on our bench because of the experience they’ve gained this season, especially over the past month.”
The Eagles were led by Wyatt Cook with 15 points and Ethan Anderson with 12.
“We all wanted to get another shot at Oshkosh; we’ve been hungry and we are excited to get another chance to beat them on their floor,” Pearson said. “To know that we are back at full strength heading into that game is just a great feeling.”