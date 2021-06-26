Aliyah Carter will enter her sophomore season at Kansas State with a target on her back.
The former Dubuque Wahlert all-state outside hitter earned a unanimous spot on the Big 12 Conference’s preseason volleyball team after being named the league’s freshman of the year. She was one of eight unanimous picks by the conference coaches to the 15-member preseason squad.
Just the second Big 12 Freshman of the Year in K-State history, Carter also received the 2020 AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year honor and made the all-Big 12 First Team. She led the Wildcats’ offense with 325 kills and 353.5 points, eclipsed the 20-kill mark six times in her freshman season and set the program’s single-match freshman record with 27 kills in a five-set match against Texas State on March 4.
Carter’s 4.11 kills per set and 4.47 points per set last season were the highest rates by a freshman in program history. Her kills-per-set average was the fourth-best mark by a Wildcat in the rally-scoring era (since 2001) and broke Cari Jensen’s freshman record of 4.00 that stood since 2000.
Carter was tabbed Big 12 Rookie of the Week on five occasions while being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week once, as her six weekly accolades are a new single-season record for a Wildcat during the Big 12 era.
K-State (13-8, 10-6 Big 12) finished third in the Big 12 during the 2020 season, its highest conference finish since 2008. The Wildcats open the season on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Nebraska Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. The home opener is set for Thursday, Sept. 9 against Ohio at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kolar named preseason all-American — Iowa State senior tight end Charlie Kolar earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, announced last week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Kolar returns for his senior season as one of the best tight ends in the country. He is the son of Dubuque Wahlert graduate Maria (Rhomberg) Kolar, who played volleyball at Notre Dame.
Kolar, a two-time all-American and two-time first-team all-Big 12 performer, was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award in 2020 and is on pace to shatter virtually all tight end marks in Cyclones history. Kolar tallied 44 receptions for 591 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 11 games last year. His seven touchdown catches tied for seventh on ISU’s season list.
The Norman, Okla., native owns ISU career marks for tight ends in receptions (106), receiving yards (1,425) and touchdown grabs (17). His 17 career touchdown catches ranks fourth all-time in school history and he will enter the season with a 24-game streak with a reception, the fourth-best string in school history.
Henry headed to Mount Mercy — Andrue Henry, the TH Baseball Player of the Year last season after leading Dubuque Hempstead to the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals, will continue his career at NAIA Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Henry hit .298 (34-for-114) with eight doubles, five home runs and 31 RBIs this season for Kirkwood Community College, which advanced to the NJCAA World Series.
Wahlert grads earn all-academic honors at DMACC — Two former Dubuque Wahlert athletes earned spots on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Academic All-Region Teams while competing at Des Moines Area Community College. Baseball player Bennett Cutsforth made the first team for posting a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. And volleyball player Rachel Eddy landed second-team honors with a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Malm back at UD — Jake Malm returned to University of Dubuque this month as assistant track and field coach after being the head cross country/track and field coach at Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) since October, 2020. He coached women’s javelin to a runner-up national championship in the spring of 2021 for the Cardinals and led his squad to its best combined finish in school history.
Malm coached at UD from 2013-2020, working with the throwers and managing the recruiting efforts. Under his leadership, the Spartans established a presence at the national level leading UD with two national championships in the shot put: Blaze Murfin (2018, outdoor) and Tanasha Atwater (2017, outdoor). For his efforts with the Spartan field student-athletes he earned four Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year accolades (two indoor/two outdoor).
Malm helped 49 Spartan throwers qualify for the NCAA Division III National Track and Field Championships (indoor/outdoor) and coached 28 Spartans to All-American finishes. He was a member of the staff which led the Spartans to their first men’s track and field indoor conference championship in 2016 and its highest NCAA Division III National Championship finish (12th) in 2018.
Loras lacrosse players feted — Seven members of the Loras College women’s lacrosse team earned all-academic honors from the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference on Tuesday. Seniors Kayla Tilkes and Katlynne Wolf became four-time honorees while junior Clare Brunn earned her third career award, sophomores Marianne Gleason, Erin Conley, and Jenna Jager all earned their second and Tanner Carter capped off her freshman season with the academic nod.