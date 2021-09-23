Derek Leicht’s winning run at the Heartland Classic this past weekend turned some heads.
Dubuque Hempstead’s senior standout bolted to the top of the Iowa Class 4A cross country individual rankings on Wednesday by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Leicht’s winning run at the Heartland moved him up to No. 1 in the rankings after clocking in at No. 6 in the previous rankings.
Western Dubuque senior Eli Naumann ranks second in the boys 3A poll. Bellevue sophomore Payton Griebel is ninth in 1A.
Hempstead sophomore Julia Gehl ranks 10th in the 4A girls poll. Western Dubuque sophomore Alyssa Klein is ninth in 3A.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Stockon 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Blackhawks (11-6) were led by Kenze Haas’ 15 kills, as they downed the Wildcats in three sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday. Vanessa Ernst added 20 digs and Lauren Kehl served up seven aces for Stockton.
Iowa-Grant 3, Boscobel 2 — At Livingston, Wis.: Makayla Pilling’s 15 kills led the Panthers to a five-set win on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Lancaster 2nd — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brianna Kirsch fired an 80 to lead the Flying Arrows (393) to a second-place finish at the SWC/SWAL Meet at Cole Acres Golf Course. Darlington (417) placed third and was led by Sophie Wiegel’s 98. Rylie Neuhalfen (96) paced Cuba City/Southwestern (425), and Allison Kennedy (96) was the low scorer for Prairie du Chien (462).
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 2, Dubuque 1 — At Oyen Field: The Pioneers (5-2-1) benefited from an early own goal and Lucas Godon followed with a goal at 25:12 to seal the victory. Emil Windahl found the back of the net in the 60th minute for the Spartans (3-3-1) in defeat.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Cornell 1 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Pride (5-3) rallied with two second-half goals to beat the Rams. Reese Castanon scored in the 71st minute and Addy Seaman followed with the game-winner in the 74th minute.
Knox 3, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Cadence Martindale saved six shots in net, but the Spartans (4-2) fell at home.