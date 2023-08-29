Prep football: Western Dubuque debuts at No. 6 in rankings BY TIM O’NEILL tim.oneill@thmedia.com Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Fresh off a 61-point outburst, Western Dubuque debuted at No. 6 in the initial Iowa Associated Press Class 4A prep football poll.The Bobcats, who defeated West Delaware, 61-27, in their season opener on Friday night, garnered 22 points to tie with Glenwood in the 4A top 10, released on Monday.Council Bluffs Lewis Central and North Scott tied for the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A. Cedar Rapids Xavier and Norwalk were tied for third with Adel ADM ranked fifth. Recommended for you Western Dubuque (1-0) hosts 2022 Class 2A state semifinalist Dubuque Wahlert (1-0) on Friday before playing at No. 3 Xavier on Sept. 8 and hosting No. 1 North Scott on Sept. 15.In Class 5A, Dubuque Hempstead earned one 10th-place vote and was among 22 teams in the division to receive at least one vote in media balloting.The Mustangs are coming off a 28-7 win at Cedar Rapids Washington, matching their win total from a season ago.Hempstead (1-0) plays Waterloo West (1-0) in its home opener on Friday before playing crosstown rival Senior (0-1) on Sept. 8.West Des Moines Dowling (Class 5A), Nevada (Class 3A), Van Meter (Class 2A), Grundy Center (Class 1A), Britt West Hancock (Class A) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-player) earned the other No. 1 rankings.Five Iowa area teams won their season openers Friday: Hempstead, Western Dubuque, Wahlert (48-12 over Camanche), Maquoketa (17-6 over Anamosa) and Maquoketa Valley (33-12 over Cascade). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Hempstead-high-school Wahlert-high-school Western-dubuque-high-school Athlete of the Week Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated 2 hrs ago Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Huseman runs wild in season-opening victory BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated Aug 24, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Aug 21, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Schieltz comes through in clutch for Beckman BY JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.comUpdated Jul 27, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: Loras' Parker signs professional running deal BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 25, 2023 More than the Score: DG&CC hosting state senior tournament BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 23, 2023 More than the Score: Senior bowlers win another state title BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 17, 2023 More than the Score: Kids Day renamed for longtime outdoors advocate Dunham BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 10, 2023