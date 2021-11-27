Here is a capsule look at local teams in the SWAL conference this season:
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Rob Scherrer (first year)
Last year — 6-14, 4-10 SWAL
Key players — Ben Bohringer (5-10, Sr.), Brady Smith (6-1, Sr.), Dylan Johnson (6-1, Jr.), Noah Loos (5-9, Sr.)
Outlook — The Bulldogs lost six seniors to graduation, and first-year head coach Rob Scherrer will need someone to step up offensively. Brady Smith (8 ppg) and Ben Bohringer (5.8 ppg) are back, but a lack of size could be an issue for the Bulldogs.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Jerry Petitgoue (51st year)
Last year — 21-3, 12-2 SWAL
Key players — Carter Olson (5-11, Sr.), Mason Reese (6-0, Sr.), Max Lucey (6-4, Jr.), Ian Hinderman (6-3, Sr.), Drew Robson (6-1, Sr.), Blake Bussan (6-2, Sr.), Carter Niles (5-11, Sr.), Kobe Vosberg (5-11, Sr.), Beau Kopp (6-1, Sr.)
Outlook — Wisconsin’s winningest coach, Jerry Petitgoue, is just 16 wins away from reaching the 1,000 career-win milestone. Experienced all-conference guards Carter Olson (14.5 ppg) and Max Lucey (10.9 ppg) will lead the way offensively, and expect larger contributions from Mason Reese (5.5 ppg), who saw time in the starting lineup last season. The Cubans will need some players with limited varsity experience to step in to big roles immediately with the loss of three starters to graduation.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Tom Uppena (sixth year)
Last year — 20-5, 13-1 SWAL
Key players — Easton Evenstad (5-11, Sr.), Hunter Hardyman (6-4, Sr.), Will Murray (6-6, Soph.), Braden Davis (6-1, Sr.), Ethan Schuchart (6-2, Sr.), Ethan Hendrickson (6-2, Sr.)
Outlook — The Redbirds lost three first-team all-conference players to graduation, but the reigning SWAL champs have a solid core returning. Easton Evenstad (7.2 ppg) and Hunter Hardyman (10.1 ppg) will be joined by big-man Will Murray (9.1 ppg, 5.4 ppg).
“We have some really nice players returning, so getting our younger guys on the same page with them to develop chemistry will be the challenge early,” Coach Tom Uppena said.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Troy Larson (fourth year)
Last year — 16-6, 10-4 SWAL
Key players — Brady Larson (6-1, Jr.), Austin Horn (5-8, Sr.), Mark Kenney (6-4, Sr.), Devin Kreul (6-4, Sr.), Mason Adkins (6-3, Sr.), Connor Kenney (6-0, Sr.)
Outlook — Gone is leading scorer Adam Larson (Southeast Missouri State), but younger brother Brady (9.6 ppg) returns for his third year in the starting lineup for the Golden Eagles. After losing six seniors to graduation, Troy Larson is concerned about a lack of varsity experience in a once-again heavily competitive SWAL.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Nolan Krent (first year)
Last year — 5-16, 2-12 SWAL
Key players — Reid Lundell (6-0, Sr.), Zachary Kohlenberg (6-0, Sr.), Alex Popple (6-5, Jr.), Cyle Steffel (5-11, Soph.), Ashton Schmitz (5-9, Soph.), Skylar Achenbach (6-3, Sr.), Caden Pennekamp (6-3, Jr.), Cade Kuhls (6-1, Sr.)
Outlook — With a new head coach, the Panthers are busy learning new offensive and defensive systems. Alex Popple (11.4 ppg) and Reid Lundell (11.3 ppg) will lead the offense of a group that has several returning players with varsity experience.
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Dan Burreson (27th year)
Last year — 17-7, 8-6 SWAL
Key players — Joah Filardo (6-1, Sr.), Dominik McVay (5-11, Sr.), Bodie Bossert (6-0, Sr.), Leyton Bowers (6-1, Sr.), Bryce Acherman (6-2, Sr.), Owen Ward (6-3, Sr.), Tanner Goninen (5-10, Sr.), Drew Hottenstein (6-2, Sr.)
Outlook — The Pointers return an experienced back court with leading scorer Joah Filardo (17.8 ppg) and Dom McVay (8.3 ppg), along with Bodie Bossert (4.5 ppg) and Leyton Bowers (5.8 ppg), but a lack of experience in the post remains a concern for Coach Dan Burreson.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Clinton Nemitz (ninth year)
Last year — 13-11, 7-7 SWAL
Key players — Peerson Kephart (5-9, Sr.), Nate Reiff (6-7, Sr.), Anthony Martin (6-4, Jr.), Colson Splinter (6-3, Sr.), Jace Mess (6-2, Sr.), Jordan Stanton (5-9, Sr.), Tyler Brotzman (5-9, Jr.)
Outlook — With an experienced senior class, the Wildcats will look to be a contender for the SWAL title. The Wildcats have size and athleticism that provide a balanced scoring attack, led by Peerson Kephart (16 ppg), Nate Reiff (10 ppg), Anthony Martin (9 ppg) and Colson Splinter (8 ppg).