Wahlert Catholic High School officials said an investigation into alleged actions, including the use of racial slurs, at a recent girls basketball game found “no credible evidence of inappropriate behavior.”
Wahlert and Holy Family Catholic Schools officials sent a statement to families Wednesday night regarding the alleged behavior at Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Waterloo East High School at Wahlert.
“The statements allege our students directed mocking behaviors and racial slurs toward Waterloo East student-athletes,” the message stated.
Holy Family officials conducted an investigation that included interviewing students, parents, coaches and referees present at the game, officials said in the statement. Footage of the game also was reviewed.
“We believe there has been a misinterpretation of a common Eagle’s Nest chant, ‘Go Eags,’ resulting in an unfair judgement of our students’ character,” the statement reads. “Our investigation has brought to light no credible evidence of inappropriate behavior at (Tuesday) night’s game.”
Waterloo Community School District officials could not be reached immediately for comment. However, a statement from district officials was shared with other media outlets.
In it, the district reported receiving “reports of racist language and gestures being used towards our Waterloo East players.”
“Please be assured that we are reviewing the footage that’s emerging and are thoroughly investigating these reports,” Waterloo officials said in the statement.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade ranked 10th — With wins over Wellman Mid-Prairie, Dyersville Beckman and then Class 3A No. 8-ranked West Liberty, the Cascade girls basketball team moved up two spots in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings. The Cougars (8-1) are ranked 10th this week in Class 2A, moving up from No. 12 in last week’s poll.
Platteville 70, River Valley 22 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen did the bulk of the heavy lifitng in the first half, and cruised to victory from there. Platteville put up a monstrous 52 points in the first 20 minutes, and carried a 37-point advantage into the break.
Camryn Nies dropped a game-high 24 points, Hailey Weigel added 19, and Lizze Poller scored 10.