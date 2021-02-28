MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Sitting on the bench with a trip to state on the line, Padraig Gallagher only had a single thought racing through his mind.
“I just wanted to get back out there so bad,” said Gallagher, who was whistled for two fouls just 2:17 into the game. “I wanted to help these guys get us to state. It was tough.”
When Gallagher came back in the second half, Dyersville Beckman’s emerging sophomore guard seized control and left West Branch wishing he never returned.
Gallagher scored 19 points, with nine coming in the fourth quarter and eight on a perfect stretch at the free-throw line in overtime, as the Trailblazers grinded their way past No. 9-ranked West Branch, 56-52, on Saturday night at Maquoketa High School in the Class 2A Substate 4 championship game.
“I just had trust in myself and trust in God,” Gallagher said. “There’s no way I would miss. I mean, it’s been since 2007. It feels really, really good.”
Jack Gehling added 15 points as Beckman (16-7) advanced to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the Iowa state tournament on March 8-12. The Blazers will be making their sixth trip to state and first since 2007.
“I’m so proud for these kids,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “It’s been 14 years now. We’ve been here so many times and came up short. There are so many people to thank for this. Last year we had a great team, and the year before we had a great team. We’ve had so many great teams the last 20 years. I’m so happy for our kids.”
Logan Goedken’s steal and layup gave the Blazers an early 4-2 lead in a seesaw opening half that had 11 lead changes. Gallagher went to the bench with two early fouls at the 5:43 mark and stayed there the rest of the half, but Beckman still found a way to hold the advantage at halftime.
Gehling came up huge in the opening period, scoring nine points against the Bears’ 2-3 zone. While doing most of his damage in the paint, Gehling stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer for a 12-9 lead with 2:15 to go in the first.
Mason White checked into the game with 56.1 seconds left in the first quarter – Beckman’s star senior guard hadn’t played since tearing the ACL in his right knee in a Jan. 8 contest against Solon. While he played minimally with a heavy brace on his knee, it was a boost for his teammates just to see him back out on the hardwood.
“We faced some adversity this year,” Molony said. “I’m happy for Mason and all of these guys. They deserve it.”
Logan Burchard’s 3 helped Beckman to a 15-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and the second was owned by the defenses. Each team scored seven points and made two field goals apiece, with Gehling’s free throws knotting the game at 19 with 5:35 left. Burchard drilled another triple to give the Blazers a 22-21 edge heading into the locker room.
West Branch took control of the third quarter with a quick 5-0 run. Jeff Bowie’s and-1 extended the lead to 31-26, but Goedken’s jumper brought Beckman back within a point. The Bears held a 33-30 lead to close the third period.
Gallagher broke loose in the fourth quarter. His tough drive cut the deficit to 33-32, and when the Bears pushed it back out to 38-34, Gallagher drilled a trey before Gehling swished two free throws to give the Blazers a 41-40 lead with 3:20 to play. West Branch answered and tied the game on Gavin Hierseman’s drive with 40 seconds to play.
“Late in the year, we needed Paddy,” Molony said. “He had to start attacking. There was no way those guys could guard him. He did a great job and was determined to score.”
Both teams had their chances in the closing seconds, but neither could convert to send the game to overtime tied at 44.
Simon Palmer’s free throws gave the Bears a 46-44 lead at the 2:43 mark of overtime, but the Blazers answered with an 8-1 run to take control – mostly with the Bears being a little too aggressive on Gallagher on the defensive end — as the Blazers delivered at the charity stripe and sealed the long-awaited state return.
“We’re one of the best eight teams in the state, and they’re going to remember that for the rest of their lives,” Molony said.