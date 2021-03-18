Western Dubuque High School grad Morgan Pitz sank two free throws with 15 seconds to play, sealing Clarke University’s 63-60 victory over MidAmerica Nazarene on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA national tournament at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The seventh-seeded Pride (23-2) took the rubber match from the Pioneers (19-5) and advanced to the Elite Eight on Saturday at 3 p.m. to meet No. 2-seed Westmont (Calif.).

Pitz finished with a double-double for the Pride with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Cascade native Nicole McDermott added 16 points and Bellevue High alum Giana Michels chipped in 13 with eight rebounds.

