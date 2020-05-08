Prep volleyball: Coach Miron steps down from Senior

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Chris Miron won’t be coaching volleyball from the local sidelines.
Stating that it was “time to take a break,” Miron submitted his resignation as Dubuque Senior head volleyball coach this week, capping 22 years of success in both men’s and women’s collegiate volleyball as well as prep girls. He will remain with Dubuque Community Schools as an elementary school physical education teacher.
“It’s been a long stint and it just feels like it’s time to step away, take a little breather,” Miron said Thursday. “I certainly hope the Senior position is not the last coaching position I’ve ever had. It’s going to let me focus on my teaching a little bit more, which I’m looking forward to. And it’s going to allow me to have more family time.”
Miron, 45, took over the Rams in 2018 after 13 seasons coaching the Clarke women’s team just down the street. He’s still the Pride’s all-time wins leader with a 286-190 record (nearly triple the amount of wins accrued by the next-closest coach). Miron also spent three years leading the Clarke men, where he racked up another 38 wins.
Miron took over a Senior team that went 4-30 the previous season. The Rams went 11-26 in his first year, marking their first double-digit win total since 2012. Last fall, they improved to 12-27. All told, between his various coaching stints, Miron has racked up 465 wins.
With a daughter entering college and his son entering high school, Miron felt the timing was right to focus on them. He’s looking forward to the new-found free time he’ll have away from the game.
“Just having that freedom to be able to get around to those things a little more often than I’ve been able to,” Miron said. “I think those are the biggest things.”
Miron’s resignation will be officially accepted at this month’s Dubuque Community School Board meeting. While Miron only coached at Senior for two years, Rams activities director Brent Cook said he made a positive impact.
Cook is now searching for his sixth new volleyball coach in nine years at Senior.
“The first thing I said (to Miron) was thanking him for getting our volleyball program pointed in the right direction,” Cook said. “His experience and ability to evaluate talent, by being in the collegiate program at Clarke… it got us in the right direction and we’re saddened that he couldn’t continue on with us in that regard.
“It is what it is, unfortunately, but we’ll do our best to find a quality candidate.”
While it’s the end, for now, Miron believes he’ll one day be back to coaching. He has no timeline for when that will be or where, but he’s confident Senior won’t be his last job teaching the sport.
“I just had a feeling this spring that it was time to take a break,” Miron said. “Should I return, I think it’s just going to be a matter of me knowing when.”