Top ranked Western Dubuque successfully defended its Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship on Friday night with a 6-2 decision over second-seeded North Polk at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.
The Bobcats finished the season at 36-9, while North Polk ended at 29-6.
The Bobcats took advantage of North Polk ace right-hander Reece Wrage’s loss of control in the bottom of the second for the first scoring threat of the game. In the process, they elevated Wrage’s pitch count to 68 while jumping to a 4-0 lead on just one hit, three walks and a hit batsman and ended his night on the mound.
Hunter Quagliano led off with a walk, took second on an errant pickoff attempt and alertly stayed on the bag when Wrage and the Comets defense attempted a hidden ball trick pickoff. Bradyn Delaney reached on a hit batsman and Tanner Anderson worked a walk to load the bases.
Wrage fanned No. 9 hitter Colton McIlrath for the first out, but Jake Goodman stroked a 3-2 pitch up the middle to drive in the first run, Brett Harris collected an RBI with a walk, and Caleb Klein hustled to avoid an inning-ending double play grounder to extend the lead to 3-0. Goodman scampered home with the fourth run on an Isaac Zoske passed ball before Isaac Then grounded out to end the inning.
North Polk answered in the top of the third. No. 9 hitter Reggie Postel dropped a triple on the line in the right-field corner and scored on Austin Parkins’ one-out sacrifice fly to right.
Western Dubuque tacked on two more runs in the fourth against left-handed reliever Drew Owen. Goodman drew a one-out walk, moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored when Klein laced a two-out triple ---- just the Bobcats’ third hit of the game ---- the opposite way to the power alley in right-center field, 374 feet away from home. Then also went the other way for an RBI single over the bag at third to extend the lead to 6-1.
The Bobcats threatened again in the fifth against North Polk’s third pitcher, Nick Cox. Quagliano poked a check-swing single to right-center to lead off the inning, and Anderson drew a one-out walk. Cox got out of the inning when left-fielder Brayden Foster made a diving catch of a Goodman liner along the left-field line.
North Polk inched closer in the sixth after Charlie Bunkers led off with a single and Zoske added a one out single. On Then’s 114th pitch of the game, Cox reached on an error to plate the second run of the game and force Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant to bring in right-handed reliever Ryan Klostermann for his first appearance of the postseason. Klostermann coaxed Wrage into a fly ball to Quagliano in right to end the inning.