Aaron Savary looked comfortable on the artificial turf at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field throughout the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament last week.
Almost as if he were getting used to a new home.
Turns out, he was.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound right-handed pitcher committed to play for the Hawkeyes two days before the state tournament. But he waited until Monday to announce his decision, because he didn’t want to put himself ahead of the team aspect of the Golden Eagles’ quest for a state championship and he wanted to inform the other college coaches who pursued him.
“Knowing I was already committed to go there didn’t make that much of a difference in terms of how I approached pitching,” Savary said. “But it did make me feel like I was playing like a home game, because that’s where I’m going to be in the future. It gave me a little different feeling than it would normally.
“I thought it was a great atmosphere and a great field overall. I loved the turf field and the design of everything. It was an exciting place to play a state tournament. I really wasn’t that nervous playing there. When I was on the mound, I thought everything felt good. I loved the backdrop. It was all pretty comforting to me.”
Savary played a pivotal role in the Eagles nearly pulling off the first state baseball championship in program history.
In the quarterfinals, he outdueled Texas Christian University recruit Justin Hackett in a 4-1 victory over Winterset. Savary scattered five hits and allowed one earned run while striking out 13 in a 107-pitch complete game, and his sixth-inning double ignited the game-winning rally. He finished his season with a 9-1 record and 1.27 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 66 innings, while opponents hit just .136 against him.
He made an impact with his glove and bat in the final two games at state.
In the semifinals, Savary went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBIs, a walk and a rally-killing defensive play at third base as the Eagles defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10-7, to avenge two Mississippi Valley Conference regular-season defeats. He then went 2-for-4 with an RBI and started a seventh-inning rally with a double as Wahlert pulled even with top-ranked Marion before the Indians eventually pulled out a 7-6 victory.
Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller and director of baseball operations Nic Ungs, a former Dyersville Beckman all-stater, enjoyed front-row views of Savary’s performances at state. They cannot officially comment on Savary until he signs a national letter of intent in November.
The Hawkeyes have been interested in Savary to varying degrees since his freshman year, but the right-hander had hot-and-cold performances with Iowa staff in attendance the past few years. The coronavirus pandemic also played a role in his recruitment, as college coaches were prevented from seeing players in person, and programs will face overloaded rosters for the next few seasons because college players have been granted an extra year of eligibility.
“From the beginning, Iowa was my dream school,” Savary said. “That’s the place I wanted to go. When I started talking to them, I really liked the coaching staff and what the program has to offer. With the COVID year and it carrying over to this year, it was kind of hard for them to come out and see me.
“I checked off most of the boxes for them, but there were a couple they needed to see before they came to a complete decision. I completely respected that, and I was willing to be patient with them because that’s the place I really wanted to go. It motivated me a little bit, because I felt I wasn’t quite enough for them yet. It gave me that little extra push to keep working and keep getting after it, pitch-by-pitch, workout-by-workout.”
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said Savary’s performance in the substate opener against Vinton-Shellsburg sealed the deal for the Hawkeyes. He not only pitched a six-inning perfect game, his fastball velocity reached the low 90s and he showcased an elite-level slider and change-up with Heller seated behind home plate with a radar gun in his hands.
“I’m super excited for Aaron,” Tuescher said. “We talked a few years ago when some of his peers were committing to Division I schools that the process is different for everybody. I asked him if he was willing to be patient and bank on himself that it’s going to happen and told him to have faith on that end.
“I’m super happy that this is where he ended up, because I know this is where he wanted to be.”
Tuescher knew of Savary’s decision shortly after he made it, and he asked the pitcher if he wanted to announce it after beating Hackett on the big stage.
“I just wanted to focus on the state tournament at the time,” Savary said. “I know it was a big thing for me, being able to pitch at my future home field at Iowa, and it felt pretty good to beat a guy who was going to TCU. But I kind of wanted to wait to make sure the state tournament was the main focus for me.”
It didn’t surprise Tuescher.
“That’s a tribute to who he is as a person,” Tuescher said.
Savary’s father, Scott, starred at Wahlert and Clarke College before being selected by Cincinnati in the 21st round of the 1994 Major League Baseball Draft. He played one season in the Reds organization.
The youngest of three boys, Aaron Savary followed his brothers to collegiate baseball. Alex played at Buena Vista University and Austin at Winona State University.