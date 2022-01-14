No matter what happens from here, Southwestern is fully committed to a football co-operative agreement with East Dubuque.
The Southwestern school board approved a resolution Wednesday night to accept the full terms of the agreement moving forward with a plan to join with East Dubuque for varsity and junior varsity football for the foreseeable future beginning next fall.
Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller said Thursday the school board was missing a few members, but a quorum was met and the vote was unanimous.
“That approval at Southwestern means it doesn’t matter if the state doesn’t give us any relief on that two-year (postseason) ban, we’re moving forward and playing football as a co-op next fall,” Koeller said Thursday.
East Dubuque’s school board is expected to vote on final approval at its meeting next week.
The schools will then await full approval from the Six Rivers Conference on Jan. 25. The league’s superintendents will vote on a recommendation from Six Rivers athletic directors that the co-op be allowed to compete for the conference championship immediately.
“A lot of those ADs in the meeting I was in really stressed that they just want kids to have the opportunity to play football, which is fantastic. That was really great to hear from some of those guys that I respect very much,” Koeller said.
There has not yet been an announcement on the co-op’s official name or a mascot yet, but Koeller expects that to be coming soon.
“We did discuss getting that settled as quickly as possible,” Koeller said. “We’d like to get some apparel out there in the communities, start building some enthusiasm. I think you’ll see that kind of finalized and announced real soon.”