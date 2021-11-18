Sorry, an error occurred.
Joe Delagrave
A southwest Wisconsin native has been named interim head coach of Team USA in wheelchair rugby.
Joe Delagrave, of Holmen, Wis., is a two-time Paralympic medalist, 13-time national team member and former captain of the team. USA Wheelchair Rugby announced his appointment Tuesday.
Delagrave, 36, is a native of Prairie du Chien.
He broke his neck in July 2004 while boating on the Mississippi River. The incident left Delagrave paralyzed from the chest down.
Delagrave helped lead Team USA to a silver medal in wheelchair rugby in August during the Paralympics in Tokyo, adding to his bronze from the 2012 games.
He succeeds James Gumbert as coach. Gumbert coached the team during the past 16 years.