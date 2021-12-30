Jack Huml scored 15 points off the bench, while Logan Pearson added 14 points and Quentin Shields finished with 12 as the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked UW-Platteville men’s basketball team stayed hot with a 74-46 rout of Beloit on Wednesday night at the St. Norbert Holiday Tournament in De Pere, Wis.
Ben Probst scored nine points and Kyle Tuma added eight points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (12-0). The win also marked head coach Jeff Gard’s 200th career win with the program in 13 seasons at the helm.
Loras 93, Bethany Lutheran 72 -- At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen drilled six 3-pointers among his 26 points, while Griffen Clark and Jackson Kolinski added 14 points apiece to power the Duhawks (9-2) to a rout of Bethany Lutheran.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 70, Bellevue 66 — At Bellevue, Neb.: Nicole McDermott drilled the game-clinching free throws with 1 second left on the clock and finished with 10 points to lead the NAIA No. 15-ranked Pride (13-2) to victory at the Bruin Classic. Maquoketa High grad Hannah Ambrosy led Clarke off the bench with 17 points.
Loras 94, Bethany Lutheran 78 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks (8-3) saw all five starters reach double figures in the offensive showcase, led by Emerson Whittenbaugh’s 26 points. Cierra Bachmann (16 points), Sami Martin (15) and Sydney Schuler and Madison Fleckenstein (12 each) also hit the mark for Loras.
UW-Oshkosh 60, Dubuque 36 — At Northfield, Minn.: Tabria Thomas led the Spartans (7-4) with eight points in a loss at the St. Olaf Holiday Classic. Former Potosi High standout Abby Kaiser starts for the Titans and scored nine points.
UW-Platteville 67, Edgewood 39 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Allison Heckert scored 13 points, Taylor Gilbert and Brynlee Nelson added 10 apiece, and the Pioneers (9-3) rolled past Edgewood.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Quincy Notre Dame 57, East Dubuque 45 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Brevin Lee scored 12 points and Brody Tashner added 10, but the Warriors (6-3) dropped their second straight at the State Farm Holiday Classic. ED lost to El Paso-Gridley, 47-42, late on Tuesday night.
Scales Mound 82, Shullsburg 34 — At Benton, Wis.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 18 points and Zayden Ellsworth added 16 as the Hornets (8-0) cruised in the semifinals of the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic.
Stockton 43, Orion 37 — At Erie, Ill.: Ian Broshous scored 20 points and Caleb Mammoser added seven points to lead the Blackhawks (3-5) to victory over Orion at the Erie Tournament.
Dodgeville 74, Fennimore 51 -- At Dodgeville, Wis.: Mark Kenney scored 15 points and Brody Larson chipped in 11, but Fennimore couldn't slow down Dodgeville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 64, Monona Grove 46 — At Waunakee, Wis.: Lily Krahn dropped 20 points and Makenna Forde had 15 as the Blackhawks (8-1) cruised to the Waunakee Holiday Hoops championship.
Platteville 74, Monroe 35 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies and Lizzie Poller scored 20 points each to lead the Hillmen in a runaway win over Monroe.
Stratford 41, Shullsburg 34 -- At Shullsburg, Wis.: Taylor Russell scored 14 points and Camden Russell netted 12, but the Miners (2-6) failed to hold on to a halftime lead at their home tournament.