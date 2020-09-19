Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even teams that lose in the postseason may not be quite out of it.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced on Friday several modifications for rules and tournament procedures and revised sites for three fall state tournaments.
Under the new procedures, should a team suffer from a coronavirus outbreak, the opponent said team most recently defeated will be allowed to play in its stead. Coaches have also been granted additional, unrestricted, out-of-season contact prior to their respective seasons.
The WIAA’s board of control also suspended a rule for 2020-21 that allows for flexibility within postseason assignments and divisional placements.
Additionally, the board announced new locations for three girls sports tournaments for 2020-21. The state golf meet was moved to Kohler, state swimming and diving will take place in Waukesha, and state tennis will take place in Geneva and Kohler..
PREP FOOTBALL
West Delaware 56, Charles City 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with a drubbing of Charles City. West Delaware scored 28 points in each half of the beatdown. The Hawks improved to 4-1 on the year and will travel to 2-2 Waverly-Shell Rock next week.
Edgewood-Colesburg 26, East Buchanan 14 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings’ hot start to the season continued with a strong showing on Senior night. Ed-Co (4-0) took a 20-8 lead into halftime and padded it with a late touchdown to keep the game out of reach. The Vikings will travel to North Linn next week with three games left to go in the regular season.
MFL/Mar-Mac 32, Clayton Ridge 14 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles are still searching for their first victory and fell to 0-4. Clayton Ridge will travel to Postville next week before back-to-back home games to close out the regular season.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Stockton 195, Durand-Pecatonica 197 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffery and Bryce Smith tied for medalist honors as the Blackhawks edged Durand-Pecatonica.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Graceland 1 — At Kehl Center: Bellevue, Iowa, native Becca Schroeder had 12 kills on 22 swings and no errors, leading the Pride (1-4) to their first win of the season at home. Dubuque Hempstead grad Alana Cooksley led Clarke with 20 assists and Maddie Ro finished with 18.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Everson in the hunt at Clarke home Classic — At Galena, Ill.: Justin Everson’s 77 topped the Clarke A team and put him in a tie for 10th place through the first round of the Clarke Fall Classic at Eagle Ridge. Jordan Elliott and Peyton Keeffer fired 78s for the Dubuque A and B teams (respectively). Dubuque A is in third place and Dubuque B is in fourth through Round 1.