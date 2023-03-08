N Iowa Drake Basketball
Northern Iowa guard Michael Duax (15) drives to the basket between Drake guard D.J. Wilkins (left) and forward Darnell Brodie last month in Des Moines. The Missouri Valley Conference named Duax to its all-freshman team last week.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Michael Duax made an immediate impact in his debut season with the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Dubuque Hempstead earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team prior to the league tournament last week in St. Louis.

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

