Michael Duax made an immediate impact in his debut season with the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Dubuque Hempstead earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team prior to the league tournament last week in St. Louis.
Duax, who took a redshirt year last winter, contributed 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2%. In the regular-season, he recorded the second-most points scored by an MVC freshman at 293 and ranked second among Panther rebounders with 142 boards.
Recommended for you
Notching a career-high 21 points in a win at the University of Illinois-Chicago in January, Duax ranked 12th in the league with three double-doubles, as well as 13th in total steals with 38.
Duax dropped 19 points in a 75-62 victory over Illinois State in the first round of the MVC tournament and added nine in a 72-66 loss to Bradley in the second round.
Duax also succeeded in the classroom. He earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District recognition last month and landed a spot on the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team last week.
Lawrence, Digman earn WIAC honors — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named a pair University of Wisconson-La Crosse athletes as its indoor track and field athletes of the year at the league meet this weekend. Emma Lawrence landed the track honor and Skye Digman brought home the field award.
Lawrence, a former Benton, Wis., standout took first in the 60-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash with times of 8.52 seconds and 24.94 seconds, respectively. Her time in the 60-meter hurdles established a championship record, conference season-best mark and facility record. Lawrence’s performance in the 200-meter dash set a WIAC season-best mark. She added a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.63 seconds.
Digman, a former Platteville, Wis., standout won the 20-pound weight throw with a fling of 62-8 (19.10m), and placed second in the shot put with a toss of 48-11 3/4 (14.93m).
UW-P’s Breen honored — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Charlie Breen won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball position player of the week on Tuesday. The freshman outfielder from Burr Ridge, Ill., went 4-for-10 across the three games. He started his career with a 3-for-3 performance against Cornell College. He hit two home runs and a triple and had four RBIs and three runs scored. Breen added his third home run on March 5, against Augustana College (Ill.), while tallying two more RBIs. Breen finished the week with four extra-base hits, six RBIs, a .455 on-base percentage and 1.500 slugging percentage.
Woodward helps Augsburg to MIAC title — Nick Woodward, a graduate student who prepped at Dubuque Senior, scored a goal in helping Augsburg University hockey team defeat St. Scholastica, 4-1, on Saturday in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game in Duluth, Minn.
The Augies (16-9-2) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament and will play at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday in the first round. The Pointers (19-5-4) received an automatic bid into the 12-team field by winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against Adrian College (23-4-2).
Gotto pitching for Minnesota State — Dylan Gotto, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-handed pitcher from Peosta, Iowa, will use his final season of college baseball eligibility at the Minnesota State University-Mankato. The former Western Dubuque High School standout pitched the past four seasons at Wartburg College and struck out 96 hitters in 84 innings over 13 appearances for the Knights last season. In three appearances with the Mavericks this season, Gotto is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings of work.
Dubuque grads help Hawkeyes to hockey nationals — Drew Zillig and Aiden Germaine, two alumni of the Dubuque High School Hockey program, helped the University of Iowa qualify for the club hockey national tournament for the first time in program history.
The national tournament will take place March 16-21 in Boston. For more information on the club and to help with fund-raising for the nationals trip, visit https://www.hawkeyeshockey.com. The program is self funded.
Belken running for Hawkeyes — Connor Belken, a former Dubuque Wahlert track & field athlete, runs the 400 for the University of Iowa. He ran the lead leg on 1,600-meter relay that placed third in 3:08.27 at the Big Ten Conference championships. He also ran a season-best 400 meters at the Tyson Invite (47.41) and placed fourth in the 400 meters at Meyo Invite (48.34). The junior previously competed for Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.