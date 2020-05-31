Dubuque Hempstead graduate Sarah Salas has been nominated for the prestigious Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.
The Central College cross country and track & field athlete, who recently completed her senior season, joined an impressive national list of student-athletes honored for their academic and athletic accomplishments. They were recognized by “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education” magazine.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Awards Program is designed to honor undergraduate students who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field. Inspired by Ashe’s commitment to education as well as his love for the game of tennis, U.S. colleges and universities are invited to participate in this annual award program by nominating their outstanding sports scholars. In addition to their athletic ability and academic performance, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars demonstrate a commitment to community service and student leadership.
Salas was one of 79 student-athletes recognized in women’s track and one of 20 on the first team. Central soccer player Katie Wang was the only other American Rivers Conference athlete named to the Ashe list.
Salas maintained a 3.89 cumulative GPA, including a 3.91 in the fall of 2019. She lettered three times in cross country and served as a team captain in 2019. She also lettered twice in track & field. She earned a total of four academic all-conference honors during her career.
Loras’ Gomez named to beach volleyball team — Loras College’s Mihajlo Gomez, a rising junior from Gurnee, Ill., has been selected to play for the USA Beach Collegiate National Volleyball Team. He will be the first Loras player to compete for a national volleyball team and joins 13 others on the national roster. Training plans for the team are on hold while the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gomez has been playing beach volleyball since middle school as a part of a recreational league in his hometown. He is already the season record holder in kills (253), service aces (56), and points (323.5) and earned 2019 Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League honors after leading the Duhawks to a 21-7 record and league tournament appearance.
The Duhawks finished the shortened 2020 season with a 9-7 record and were scheduled to host the NCAA Division III national tournament in April.
Millikin honors Birt again — Bradan Birt, an Epworth, Iowa, native who won a state wrestling title at Western Dubuque, was named the Millikin University male athlete of the year during a recent athletic department awards ceremony. He helped the Big Blue to the first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championship in program history and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament.
Gard collects WBCA honor — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Jeff Gard earned NCAA Division II-III Men’s Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for the 2019-20 season. Gard, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference coach of the year, led the Pioneers to the conference regular-season title for the 21st time in program history. UW-Platteville also made its third straight NCAA appearance — and 13th overall — and recorded 23 wins, which are the second-most for the program in the last 21 seasons.
His brother, the University of Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, received the coaching honor in Division I, while Greg Gard’s staff of Alando Tucker, Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Howard Moore secured Staff of the Year distinction.