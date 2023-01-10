Team Sweden back-up goaltender Marcus Brannman (30) surveys a World Junior Championships quarterfinal match against Finland on Jan. 2 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Brannman plays for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Marcus Brannman never stopped working, even though it appeared early on he might not see action at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championships.
The attitude led to a promotion within Team Sweden and paid dividends when he returned to the Dubuque Fighting Saints this weekend after the Swedes dropped an 8-7 overtime decision to the United States in the bronze-medal game.
Team Sweden selected Brannman as its third goaltender for the World Junior Championships, which concluded last week in the Canadian Maritime cities of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. But Brannman’s work ethic in practice earned him the No. 2 spot for the final four games of the seven-game tournament.
“I was hoping to get some games, even though I knew I was the third goalie, but I just kept competing every day in practice and it paid off,” Brannman, 19, said Saturday night after making 26 saves in a 5-3 victory over Green Bay in his return to the Saints. “As a competitor, it’s disappointing that I didn’t get into some games, but our No. 1 goalie was amazing all tournament and it was still an unbelievable experience for me.
“The fans there were amazing, even when Canada wasn’t playing. It was insane to see 10,000 fans at games. It was so much fun.”
Team Sweden rode Carl Lindbom, a seventh-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, for the entire tournament. The Djurgardens standout played all seven games and posted a 2.64 goals against average and .914 save percentage as the Swedes won three of four games in Group A and beat Finland in the quarterfinals before dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to Czechia in the semifinals as well as the bronze-medal game.
Ian Blomquist, of Vasteras, opened the tournament as Lindbom’s backup for the first three games. But Brannman earned the promotion for the final game of group play and the three in the playoff rounds.
“I don’t doubt the work he put in in practice with Team Sweden, just because I know how hard he works every single day with us,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said Saturday night, one day after Brannman returned to Dubuque. “He competes on every single shot, even in drills that are designed for our guys to score and they’re not really goalie-friendly. When guys work hard when they’re not in the lineup, they usually give themselves a chance to have success when they get back into game action.
“It didn’t matter that he hadn’t played in a game for us (since Dec. 9). The way he plays the puck back there, he’s just so calm. That gives the guys in front of him a little more confidence and allows them to play with a little more energy.”
Team Sweden came within 39 seconds of playing in the championship game, then lost a back-and-forth bronze-medal game. Czechia scored in the final minute of the semifinal game.
“We wanted to come home with a medal, but that’s hockey,” Brannman said. “It’s tough when you come that close to a medal, but it was still an unbelievable experience. It’s still something that will help me in my career. Being in that environment, maybe I won’t be as nervous when I play games here in the USHL.”
Brannman carries a 7-4-0-1 record, 2.99 goals against average and .910 save percentage in 13 games with Dubuque. He has stopped 376 shots in 413 attempts.
The 6-foot, 172-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, previously represented his country on the international stage at the U16 and U17 levels.
