One of the most decorated cross country runners in Wisconsin high school history is now running at Iowa State University, but area teams still have designs on reaching the state meet Oct. 29 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Lancaster returns four runners from a squad that placed sixth at state last season, while Benton/Cuba City/Southwestern’s Hanna Martensen and Darlington’s Raquel Reuter seek return trips to state this fall.

