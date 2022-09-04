One of the most decorated cross country runners in Wisconsin high school history is now running at Iowa State University, but area teams still have designs on reaching the state meet Oct. 29 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Lancaster returns four runners from a squad that placed sixth at state last season, while Benton/Cuba City/Southwestern’s Hanna Martensen and Darlington’s Raquel Reuter seek return trips to state this fall.
Here is a capsule look at area Wisconsin girls cross country teams:
BENTON/CUBA CITY/SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Paul Reynolds (12th season)
Returning state qualifier — Hanna Martensen (jr., 29th overall in Division 2)
Outlook — The tri-op returns just two of its top seven runners from a year ago and must replace three-time Division 2 state champion Kayci Martensen, who now runs at Iowa State University. Her younger sister, Hanna, will be called upon in a key leadership role this fall.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Arnie Miehe (41st season)
Last season — The Redbirds finished second in the SWAL and fourth at sectionals
Returning state qualifier — Raquel Reuter (jr., 36th overall).
Outlook — The Flying Arrows return four of their seven runners from last year’s state meet. Underclassmen will have to step up and fill the quality leadership of last year’s seniors.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Rob Serres (27th season)
Last season — The Hillmen placed third in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet and fifth at the sectional meet.
Returning letterwinners — Emma Rooney (sr.), Isabelle Rooney (jr.), Kendra Statsny (jr.), Josi Yurs (jr.), Alli Bird (sr.), Shaena Prestegard (sr.), Ketura Goomey (jr.), Sophia Stone (jr.), Emma Brunton (jr.), Mara Weber (sr.), Rael Dye (sr.), Paige Kerkenbush (sr.).
Outlook — The Hillmen have 17 runners out for cross country this season, and nine of them are seniors who have displayed strong leadership skills in preseason practices. The bulk of the returning runners competed at the varsity level last season. Platteville hopes to compete in a highly competitive SWC.
SHULLSBURG/BELMONT
Coach — Zach Wedige
Key returner — Ella Woodworth
Outlook — Woodworth returns after earning first-team all-Ridge & Valley Conference accolades last fall.
