Ellie O’Brien is proof that a memorable family vacation can impact someone for a lifetime.
The 2021 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete from Bellevue Marquette vividly recalls her family’s first big vacation together to Massachusetts, where she found herself opened to the world of whale watching and deep sea fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. Little did she know, that trip would help shape her career path years later.
“You just saw the magnitude of the ocean, and there is so much we don’t know about,” O’Brien said. “As temperatures keep rising, global warming continues to endanger so many species in the ocean and I just want to do my part and learn more.”
O’Brien, who held a 4.0 grade point average and was the class Valedictorian at Marquette, was so inspired on that trip the summer before her freshman year that she’s diving into marine biology at Hawaii Pacific University this fall in Honolulu.
“Once I knew I wanted to go into marine biology, I always wanted to go there,” O’Brien said of Hawaii Pacific. “There’s so many different species in that area and it provides so many opportunities for marine biology students. It was always my top choice.
“It’s such an ideal location. With the north shore and the Waikiki (Beach) and the vast currents, there’s everything there to get an amazing experience and to work with so many different species that inhabit those waters.”
O’Brien is looking forward to working with a little bit of everything in her new field, and she got plenty of experience doing that while at Marquette.
A three-sport athlete who racked up eight varsity letters in soccer, volleyball and basketball, O’Brien also took on just about every extracurricular activity you could think of and did the same when it came to earning academic honors.
“You could always tell that Ellie wanted to excel in whatever she did,” Marquette girls soccer coach Chris Medinger said. “She did everything to the best of her ability. It doesn’t surprise me at all how hard she worked off the field and in the classroom. You always saw it on the field and I just knew she was the same way elsewhere.”
O’Brien was a standout defender on the soccer team, and played a key role in the Mohawks’ girls basketball team reaching the Iowa state tournament in consecutive seasons. She set records in volleyball her senior season, delivering a school-record 28 kills in a five-set match against Cedar Valley Christian. But she also proved herself throughout the campaign by setting a new program record in average kills per set for a season with 3.3 this year.
“I thought it was really cool to accomplish something like that,” O’Brien said. “We didn’t break a lot of records or have much experience on our team this season, so I felt good setting records when we kind of had a new team. Overall, I just really enjoyed soccer and volleyball. I love the team atmosphere of soccer and just really enjoyed the sport of volleyball.”
When it came to excelling in the classroom, O’Brien came up aces. She was named to the KWWL Best of Class while earning high honor roll all four years, the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, American Citizen Award, Good Citizen Award and so much more. She was also the Mohawks’ female athlete nominee for the state’s E. Wayne Cooley Award.
On top of it, she did so while earning perfect attendance and outstanding attendance accolades from the school.
“I think it’s really important for athletics and all the practices to just be there,” O’Brien said. “If you’re not at school, you’ll fall behind. With everything going on in class and all the stuff I had outside of school, I could fall behind pretty easily, so I just made it a point to be there everyday.”
O’Brien also served as the student council’s student body vice president, participated in spirit club, SADD, liturgy committee, quiz bowl, theater stage crew, softball manager, 4-H, youth group, St. Catherine’s parishioner, and the list goes on and on.
“I think time management was a big part of it,” she said. “You have to understand that focusing on academics comes first. Once you have that taken care of, then do the other things accordingly. Make sure you have time to study for tests and do your homework. Really think things through and manage your time. You have to pick an activity you really enjoy, and I really enjoy athletics, so that was my escape at times from all the stress.”
As if starring on the girls soccer team wasn’t enough, O’Brien’s brother plays for the boys team, which was missing a manager this spring. So, she stepped in when she could to help out the boys team as well.
“She stepped up and volunteered even more of her time,” Medinger said. “She was always around, always willing to put in the work to make the program better. The program is definitely better because she was in it. Ellie is just one of those athletes that doesn’t come around too often. She worked her butt off all the time, and you never doubted if she was giving 100%. She always did.”
O’Brien believes it was a benefit to step out of her comfort zone at times, which could come in handy when moving to Hawaii.
“I took a communications class and I hate public speaking,” she said. “So that was fun. I tried soccer, and I really wasn’t planning on playing it in high school. But I said OK and I loved it.”
While her ultimate goal as a marine biologist is to help endangered species, O’Brien still has her favorites she’s hoping to work with.
“I’d say dolphins and sea turtles,” she said. “Those are super popular ones. I actually find sea urchins really interesting, too.”