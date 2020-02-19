Here is a capsule look at the Iowa state wrestling tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines:
CLASS 3A
Schedule — Thursday: First round and first-round consolations, 9 a.m.-noon. Friday: Quarterfinals and second-round consolations, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Semifinals and third-round consolations, 2:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; Finals, 6 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead first-round pairings — 120: No. 5 Adler Kramer (Hempstead, 28-7) vs. Cooper Belt (Indianola, 32-13); 152: No. 7 Ben Faber (Hempstead, 31-7) vs. No. 5 Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock, 33-4); 220: Alex Hudson (Hempstead, 26-10) vs. No. 2 Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk, 31-4); 285: Cayden Lovett (Hempstead, 28-9) vs. No. 10 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine, 24-5)
Dubuque Senior first-round pairing — 138: Carter Elliott (Senior, 24-13) vs. Ashtin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 12-2)
Western Dubuque first-round pairings — 138: Jared Cordes (Western Dubuque, 31-7) vs. No. 6 James Edwards (Johnston, 31-4); 182: No. 4 Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque, 24-2) vs. Jackson Brinker (Johnston, 25-9); 195: Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque, 18-9) vs. No. 3 Levi Egli (Fort Dodge, 20-3); 285: Jonathan Savolt (Western Dubuque, 26-2) vs. No. 6 Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 22-1)
Outlook — Western Dubuque’s Hosch is making his third appearance at the state tournament and is seeking his second medal after placing sixth at 170 last year. Hempstead’s Kramer and WD’s Cordes are both making their second state appearances. Kramer went 1-2 at 113 last year. Cordes qualified at 132 in 2018 and went 1-2. Hempstead’s Faber, Hudson and Lovett, Senior’s Elliott, and Western Dubuque’s Nauman and Savolt are all making their state debuts. Lovett is the only area wrestler in Class 3A to have faced his first-round opponent during the regular season. Deseh pinned Lovett on Jan. 25.
CLASS 2A
Schedule — Thursday: First round and first-round consolations, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Friday: Quarterfinals and second-round consolations, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Semifinals and third-round consolations, 7:30-8:40 p.m. Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; Finals, 6 p.m.
Maquoketa first-round pairings — 170: No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa, 34-5) vs. Aiden Carr (Gilbert, 40-8); 285: No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa, 38-1) vs. Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood, 32-14)
West Delaware first-round pairings — 106: Carson Less (West Delaware, 24-10) vs. No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City, 38-0); 120: No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware, 30-6) vs. Brody Haversten (Iowa Falls-Alden, 30-9); 126: Evan Woods (West Delaware, 26-8) vs. No. 5 Joe Sullivan (Osage, 48-4); 138: No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware, 27-6) vs. No. 7 Alberto Salmeron (Iowa Falls-Alden, 40-2); 145: No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware, 31-5) vs. Nichols Bockenstedt (North Polk, 28-7); 152: No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware, 31-3) vs. Matthew Headid (Sergeant-Bluff Luton, 39-16); 170: No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware, 31-5) vs. Brayden Smith (South Tama, 27-12); 182: Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware, 31-3) vs. Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley, 29-11); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware, 34-1) vs. No. 4 Sam Chapman (Creston/Orient-Macksburg, 43-9); 220: Christian Nunley (West Delaware, 27-7) vs. No. 6 Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood, 38-5); 285: No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware, 30-3) vs. Nicholas Wood (Chariton, 30-3)
Outlook — Maquoketa’s Michel and Rich are both making their second consecutive appearances at the state tournament. Rich placed third at 285 last year and has lost just six matches over the last two seasons. His only loss this season came against West Delaware’s Petlon. Rich has beaten Petlon in championship matches the last three weekends at the WaMaC tournament and then in sectionals and districts. Michel was 1-2 at 182 last year. West Delaware’s Neuhaus and Petlon are making their third trips to Des Moines while Woods, Jadyn Peyton, Meyer and Voelker are making their second trips. Neuhaus is a two-time medalist, taking eighth last year and seventh in 2018. The Hawks won the team title last year behind podium finishes from Jadyn Peyton, Meyer, Neuhaus, Voelker and Petlon.
CLASS 1A
Schedule — Thursday: First round and first-round consolations, 6-9 p.m. Friday: Quarterfinals and second-round consolations, 2:30-5:45 p.m.; Semifinals and third-round consolations, 8:45-10 p.m. Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; Finals, 6 p.m.
Bellevue first-round pairings — 152: Zach Roeder (Bellevue, 29-10) vs. No. 8 Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 38-10); 182: Luke Giesemann (Bellevue, 34-14) vs. No. 8 Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley, 34-2)
Cascade first-round pairing — 126: No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade, 34-0) vs. Quinten Aney (Mediapolis, 38-9)
Dyersville Beckman first-round pairing — 182: No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Beckman, 34-3) vs. Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard, 24-9)
Edgewood-Colesburg first-round pairing — 132: Alex Jones (Ed-Co, 41-8) vs. No. 4 Trey Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan, 38-4)
Outlook — Noonan became Cascade’s first state champion last season, capping a 49-0 sophomore campaign with the 113 title. Noonan has not lost since his wrestleback at the district tournament his freshman year. On the other half of his bracket is three-time state champ Adam Allard of West Sioux. Bellevue has multiple state qualifiers for the first time since the program’s rebirth in 2012. Roeder is a two-time qualifier, joining Mason Lyons as the only Comets in its recent era to accomplish that feat. Gieseman, Wulfekuhle and Jones are making their state tournament debuts.