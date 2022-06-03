Dyersville Beckman is back in the state semifinals again and is just two wins away from reclaiming its spot atop Iowa Class 1A.
But a battle-tested opponent looms in today’s semifinal match at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Davenport Assumption enters as the tournament’s No. 6 seed, but the Knights finished fourth against predominately Class 3A opponents in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and outscored its opponents, 58-13, this season.
Beckman has been through a schedule just as tough in the predominately Class 2A WaMaC Conference, but its annual trip to the Catholic Invitational has provided stiff competition.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Hull Western Christian 1, Burlington Notre Dame 0; West Liberty 3, Nevada 2 (2OT); Davenport Assumption 2, North Fayette Valley 1; Dyersville Beckman 2, West Central Valley 1
Today’s semifinals — No. 1 Western Christian (16-1) vs. No. 4 West Liberty (14-3), noon; No. 6 Davenport Assumption (14-5) vs. No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (16-3), 12:10 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
How Beckman got here — The Trailblazers beat Monticello, 10-0; Vinton-Shellsburg, 4-1; and Iowa City Regina, 1-0, in the substate tournament.
How Assumption got here — The Knights defeated Riverside Highland, 10-0; Dubuque Wahlert, 3-0; and Clinton Prince of Peace, 6-1, in the substate tournament.
Beckman leaders — Logan Burchard (20 goals, 12 assists, 52 points); Ryan Burchard (22 goals, 6 assists, 50 points); Mitchell Naber (9 goals, 12 assists, 30 points); Conner Grover (9 goals, 11 assists, 29 points); Trent Arens (4 goals, 15 assists, 23 points); Lane Kramer (3 goals, 9 assists, 15 points); Hunter Douglas (12 goals allowed, 39 saves)
Assumption leaders — Robert Medrano (20 goals, 3 assists, 43 points); Charlie Leinart (8 goals, 10 assists, 26 points); Sam Burkhart (6 goals, 9 assists, 21 points); Luke Klostermann (9 goals, 18 points); Owen Ekstrom (6 goals, 4 assists, 16 points); Evan Boldt (4 goals, 6 assists, 14 points); Alex Milton (7 goals allowed, 65 saves)
Series history — Beckman is 4-2 against the Knights dating to 2011. The Blazers have won two straight against the Knights, including a 1-0 victory last year.
Notes — Beckman is making its eighth tournament appearance, all since 2010, and its first since 2017. The Trailblazers completed back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2015 and 2016, capturing the program’s only two state championships. Beckman also reached the final in 2013, finishing as runner-up. The Blazers have reached the semifinals in six straight appearances and are 3-2 in that round all-time. Beckman is 12-6 overall at the state tournament. The Blazers finished fourth in 2014 and third in 2017. … Beckman ended the state’s third-longest streak of consecutive state tournament appearances with its victory over Iowa City Regina in last week’s substate final, stopping the Regals from reaching their 14th straight state tournament. Only Bettendorf, with 16 appearances between 1995-2010, and Iowa City West, which made 15 straight from 2000-14, had longer streaks. … The Blazers held Class 1A’s top goal scorer off the scoresheet in their state quarterfinal victory over West Central Valley. … Beckman’s only losses this season came against Class 2A state qualifier Marion, defending Class 1A state champion Burlington Notre Dame, and Waterloo Columbus, and all three were by a single goal. … Beckman has outscored its opponents, 26-2, over its last five matches and has won 10 straight dating to consecutive losses to Notre Dame and Columbus at the Catholic Invitational on April 30. … Assumption has outscored its last five opponents, 23-3. The Knights have won seven straight matches. … Assumption won titles in 2002 and 2003 and is making its ninth appearance overall and first since 2018. The Knights were the 2017 state runners-up. … Western Christian is making its third state appearance and was the runner-up last year. … West Liberty has reached the semifinals in three of its previous five appearances.
