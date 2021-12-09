A capsule look at the Iowa area high school bowling season:
BOYS
BELLEVUE
Coaches — Randy Weber and Riley Till
Last season — 20-8 overall, 17-7 River Valley Conference
Returning letterwinners — Dawson Weber (sr., 213.81 average), River Schiefer (jr., 193.0), Logan Kloser (soph., 196.69).
Promising newcomers — Hunter Merrick (soph.), Payton Griebel (soph.), Wyatt Glaser (sr.), Chris Hitchcock (sr.).
Outlook — The Comets return a solid top three in Weber, Schiefer and Kloser. Schiefer earned first-team all-state honors Weber landed second team, and both made the all-RVC Tournament team. Bellevue also brings in plenty of potential, but team success will hinge on the younger bowlers stepping up.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Louie Clasen
Last season — 21-27 overall, 19-23 in WaMaC Conference
Top underclassmen last season — Kaden Beidler (jr., 170.78 average), Dalton Davis (soph., 172.72), Lucas Ihrig (jr., 197.38), Jacob Riecks (soph., 166.25), Kaleb Stephany (soph., 128.67).
Promising newcomers — Troy Gibson (fr.), Logan Hedden (fr.), Pryce Schueller (fr.).
Outlook — The Cardinals return plenty of experience and figure to be a state tournament contender again. Ihrig will lead the way after averaging nearly 200 a year ago.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Bob Morris
Last season — 23-10 overall, 18-8 WaMaC Conference
Returning letterwinners — Dominic Rave-Olson (sr., 170-63 average), Gabe Drinkwater (jr., 175.0), Louis Shontz (soph., 207.46).
Promising newcomers — Kaeleb Sickels (jr.), Saul Hernandez (jr.), Landon Letts (jr.), Brady Hartke (fr.).
Hawks bowling in college — Ian Tibbott (Coe), C.J. Rich (Hawkeye Community College), Kalen Recker (Hawkeye Community College). A.J. Chapman is bowling on the professional tour.
Outlook — The Hawks graduated four seniors who provided quality leadership. This season, the team will build around Shontz, who led the team in average and landed second-team all-district accolades as a freshman.
GIRLS
BELLEVUE
Coaches — Mark Ruden
Last season — 5-20 overall, 5-16 River Valley Conference
Returning letterwinners — Hailey Olszewski (sr., 129.0 average), Paige Mangler (sr., 117.50), Hope Glaser (jr., 94.40), Deanna Bakey (soph., 92.60).
Promising newcomers — Katrina Althaus (soph.), Payton Bellings (soph.), Brianna Voseburg (soph.).
Outlook — The Comets graduated only one bowler from last year, when just five girls competed at the varsity level.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Louie Clasen
Last season — 18-21 overall, 14-19 in WaMaC Conference
Top underclassmen last season — Morgan Brown (soph., 146.44 average), Allyson Coates (soph., 142.0), Chloe Fousey (soph., 135.5), Alysa Kies (soph., 124.17), Ali Simmons (soph., 121.5), Sara Andresen (sr., 153.95 average), Faith Zabran (sr., 137.70).
Promising newcomers — Carley Goodenow (fr.), Gracie Hempstead (jr.).
Outlook — The Cardinals had seven underclassmen bowl at the varsity level last season, so they will have potential to make a run in the WaMaC and in the postseason tournaments.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Sue Morris
Last season — 17-9 overall, 11-8 WaMaC Conference
Returning letterwinners — Alexus Riley (jr., 172.71 average), Lydia Heims (jr., 166.33), Katelyn Scott (jr., 153.17), Jasmine Ibarra (jr., 148.50).
Promising newcomer — Mia Cuevas (fr.).
Hawks bowling in college — Hannah Axline and Maddison Shontz (Hawkeye Community College), Kaliah Griffin (Coe), Lorna Niedert and Kyleigh Marsden (Wartburg).
Outlook — The Hawks will build around a solid junior class. Heims is coming off a 10th-place finish at the WaMaC Conference Tournament a year ago. Riley is the top returning scorer.