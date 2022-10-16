Dubuque Wahlert hasn’t been to the Iowa state volleyball tournament in four years.
In the annals of the Golden Eagles’ program, that feels like an eternity.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Wahlert hasn’t been to the Iowa state volleyball tournament in four years.
In the annals of the Golden Eagles’ program, that feels like an eternity.
Wahlert’s last trip to state was in 2018, when the Eagles added to their state record with a 20th championship. Lindsey Beaves led the program to three straight crowns from 2016-18, and after a brief hiatus she returned this fall with the goal of getting them back.
All roads lead to the state tournament’s new venue, Xtream Arena in Coralville, on Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.
Here is a capsule look at the bracket with area teams in Class 3A:
Monday’s first-round matches — North Fayette Valley (7-16) at Osage (26-6); Crestwood (13-21) at New Hampton (19-14); Oelwein (13-19) at Dubuque Wahlert (12-17); Waukon (14-17) at Monticello (22-10)
Wednesday’s semifinals —North Fayette Valley/Osage winner vs. Crestwood/New Hampton winner at Osage; Oelwein/Wahlert winner vs. Waukon/Monticello winner at Wahlert
Final on Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Wahlert stat leaders — Ella Kelleher (203 kills, 2.9 per set), Olivia Donovan (625 assists, 8.6 per set), Alicen Bainbridge (41 blocks), Liliana Marrero-O’Hea (230 digs, 3.2 per set)
Outlook — This bracket is wide open, with three ranked teams and all of them are capable of punching their ticket to state. Osage is ranked eighth, with Wahlert 12th and Monticello 14th. The Eagles and Panthers could have a rematch from last year’s regional in the semifinals, and this time it would be on Wahlert’s turf. That match will determine the likely challenger of Osage in the finals. The Eagles have been up and down at times this season, but when playing in the Mississippi Valley Conference throughout the regular season, you can never count out the Eagles come postseason. Beaves has been working with her relatively young lineup to progress as the season moves along in preparation for playoff time. Donovan, as a sophomore, has become a reliable and consistent setter, while Kelleher has had a breakout campaign in putting her swings away. If Wahlert can break through back to state, it will come down to being mentally tough down the stretch in close matches.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.