Sometimes, graduation doesn’t hit the roster quite as hard.
Other years, the program is gutted of its experience and leadership.
May’s commencement was one of the latter for the Dubuque Hempstead football team.
And it hit hard.
The Mustangs return just four starters from a year ago, and only a handful of others who saw varsity playing time. It’s the epitome of building an existing program from scratch. But it’s an opportunity that can be exciting.
“There’s some sleepless nights there. But it really is, I do think, refreshing,” said third-year Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner. “I think it makes us as coaches better, because we really have to plan for the unknown. You’ll see on Friday night maybe a few things schematically that we changed, but it’s a lot of the same. But it’s really made us think like, we’re not going to have everything at every position like we have in the past. So when you don’t have those guys returning, it forces you to really lock in.”
It’s not difficult to see the loss in production to graduation.
Andrew Tharp and Brayden Stender combined to rush 12 times for 73 yards last season. Jase Runde, who caught 10 passes for 113 yards, is the only other returning skill position player to have touched the ball in any significant way on offense last year.
Twelve of the team’s 13 tacklers from last year also graduated.
“We’ve got awesome team chemistry. The kids have kind of banded together, our junior and senior class, really well,” Hoerner said. “It’s been just a really nice mix. We have a 20-man leadership group, mixture of juniors and seniors and they’ve gone and done stuff on their own without us.
“I think that’s kind of going to be the story. It’s a lot of unknown.”
There are pieces returning.
Ayden Farley had 25 tackles, two for loss, along the defensive line, and is joined by returning starting linemen Beau Baker and Zach Conlon. A handful of other players saw action on special teams.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys coming in, and everyone’s put their work in. We’re not going to be underdogs, but we’re going to give it our all every single game,” said senior receiver/defensive end Alex DeWitt, who had three solo tackles in limited action last year. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s just a matter of knowing where you’re supposed to be and doing what you’re supposed to do. And our guys have done a good job of that.”
Hoerner laughed when he was asked which of his quarterbacks would be the next to commit to the University of Northern Iowa. Each of the Mustangs’ last two starting QBs — Aidan Dunne and Noah Pettinger — are now on the UNI roster.
“I wish I knew,” he replied.
Senior quarterback Joe Helminiak, who had just one pass attempt as Pettinger’s backup last season, is locked in a competition with junior Carter Krug for the starting position, but Hoerner said both will likely play in the season opener Friday against Dubuque Senior.
“Both of them have taken on a leadership role,” Hoerner said of Helminiak and Krug. “They’ve done a great job. They get along great. They’ve competed with each other, but it’s been a healthy competition.”
Hempstead went 4-5 last season, and has finished a game below .500 in five of the last six seasons. In several of those years, the Mustangs just missed qualifying for the postseason in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s ratings percentage index (RPI) formula.
Hempstead has just one playoff appearance in the last six seasons. It’s up to the new crop of Mustangs to go out and write a new story.
“We’re motivated,” DeWitt said. “We’re motivated to get better and to get up to that higher level. And we’re putting in the work for it.”
