09172021-wdhempstead13-jr
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Jase Runde makes a catch during a game at Western Dubuque last season. Runde is one of just four starters returning for the Mustangs this fall.

 JESSICA REILLY/Telegraph Herald

Sometimes, graduation doesn’t hit the roster quite as hard.

Other years, the program is gutted of its experience and leadership.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.