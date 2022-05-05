The University of Dubuque is one match away from sweeping the Midwest Lacrosse Conference championships.
Aidan Culligan scored a hat trick and Ryan Gartner made 10 saves in goal as the top-seeded Spartans held off fourth-seeded Northwestern (Minn.), 6-4, in the semifinals of the MLC tournament on Wednesday at Oyen Field.
UD will host the tournament championship match Saturday.
Giovannia Silva, Ben Farraday and Gavin Hughes also scored goals for Dubuque (11-7), which had won the regular-season title for the first time in program history.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
North Central 11, Dubuque 0 — At Naperville, Ill.: Five different Spartans collected singles as Dubuque (19-18) lost to North Central.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 7, Southwestern 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kobe Vosberg threw a three-hitter and went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Mason Reese, Blake Bussan and Jackson Soja added two hits apiece as the Cubans beat the Wildcats.
PREP SOFTBALL
Scales Mound/River Ridge 9-17, Galena 5-6 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Mickayla Bass and Emily Wurster had two hits apiece in the opener, and Evelyn Walters, Abigail Frank, Amie Richmond and Laiken Haas added two apiece in the second game as the Hornets swept the Pirates.
Iowa-Grant 3, Cuba City 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Bentley Cutts doubled and homered while earning the victory, and MaKayla Pilling had a triple among her two hits as the Panthers held off the Cubans.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
River Valley 3, Galena/East Dubuque 2 — At Galena, Ill.: Maia Kropp scored twice in the first half and Ava Miller had an assist for the Pirates, but River Valley scored in the final seconds to claim victory.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sydney Thoms, Riley Weber, Peyton Weber and Madison Lewis won singles matches, and the doubles tandems of Thoms and Lewis, and Weber and Weber also won as the Mustangs beat the Cougars.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Roos Courts: Max Hoden won his match at No. 2 singles, and Jake Althaus and Madden Streff teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles in the Mustangs’ home loss against the Cougars.