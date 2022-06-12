After suffering its first loss of the season on Thursday, the Dubuque Hempstead softball team got back on the winning path Saturday.
The Mustangs defeated Wapsie Valley, 6-0, and Cedar Rapids Washington, 15-2 in five innings, at the Jesup Tournament.
Mady Pint and Chandler Houselog had two hits against Wapsie Valley, while Lydia Ettema doubled and threw a one-hitter in the circle for the Mustangs (13-1). Ettema struck out four.
Pint homered and went 3-for-4 against Washington. Libby Leach was 4-for-4, and Houselog and Ettema each contributed three hits in Hempstead’s 21-hit attack. Kenzie Tomkins allowed four hits in five innings to earn the win.
North Scott 10, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Eldridge, IowaLacey King belted a solo homer to provide the Rams’ lone run. Josie Potts and Brenna Borland each went 2-for-3 for Senior at the North Scott Classic on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Mohawks drop pair — At Calamus, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette dropped a pair of games at the Calamus-Wheatland Tournament, losing to Camanche, 11-0, and Mount Vernon, 10-2.
(Friday’s games)
Western Dubuque 6-7, Iowa City Liberty 5-2 — At Farley, Iowa: Garrett Kadolph went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Tucker Nauman and Isaac Then added two hits apiece in the opener for the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Bobcats (16-3) in the Mississippi Valley Conference twin bill.
In the nightcap, Brett Harris went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, six different hitters drove in runs, and Nathan Roling struck out seven, allowed one earned run on three hits in a complete-game victory.
Iowa City High 13-3, Dubuque Wahlert 4-6 — At Petrakis Park: Bryce Rudiger homered and drove in two runs while striking out five and allowing four hits in 5 1/3 innings as Class 3A No. 1 Wahlert (13-4) salvaged an MVC split with Class 4A No. 3 City High. Aaron Savary, Ben Freed and Rudiger had two hits apiece, and Savary doubled and drove in two.
In the opener, Christian Prull had two of the Golden Eagles’ three hits.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-11, Dubuque Senior 3-1 — At Senior: Ray Schlosser and Kobe Meyer doubled among Senior’s five hits in the opener against the Class 3A No. 4 Saints. In the nightcap, Schlosser added two hits, and Meyer drove in a run.
De Witt Central 8-1, Maquoketa 0-0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals fell to 3-10 after managing just four hits in the opener and one in the nightcap of the non-conference game between former WaMaC Conference rivals.
Monticello 14, Maquoketa Valley 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley had just three hits while falling to 8-3.
semi-pro baseball
Peosta 5, Epworth 4 (11 innings) — At Farley, Iowa: Kyle Lehman was 2-for-3 and earned the pitching win, and Logan Brosius was 2-for-4, and the Cubs scored in the bottom of the 11th to outlast the Orioles in the Farley Tournament.
Dylan Pardoe homered and tripled, and Mike Brown added two hits for Epworth in defeat.
