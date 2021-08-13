DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Judge got his own Field of Dreams moment.
After taking a team picture in front of the right-field scoreboard, Judge and his New York Yankees teammates walked through the corn to the Field of Dreams Movie Site, emerging from the cornstalks like the legendary ghost players from the movie.
Thursday afternoon provided the Yankees and Chicago White Sox players their first glimpse of the movie site and the temporary stadium located about a half-mile west from the original field.
“It was pretty cool getting a chance to walk through that corn and kind of going slow motion, kind of like in the movie,” Judge said. “This is incredible. Even driving up and seeing everybody in the town outside honking and waving, this is going to be a fun night. Like I’ve said the past couple of days, I wish we were playing three games here, to really enjoy this.
“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m going to try to enjoy it and put a show on for the fans out here.”
Judge, who smiled as he confirmed it was his first trip to Iowa, wasn’t the only major leaguer making his first pilgrimage.
White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel and shortstop Tim Anderson had also never been to the Field of Dreams.
“It’s cool,” said Keuchel, who played a quick game of cornhole with an assistant coach in right field at the movie site. “It was about a 45-minute bus ride in and just kind of see rural Iowa — you see some farmland, obviously the cornstalks are beautiful — but just to see people’s way of life out here and come here and see a bunch of fans excited for this moment, it means a lot to a lot of people.”
The ride made an impression on Yankees manager Aaron Boone, too.
“I came in with pretty high expectations and they were certainly met. It was breathtaking just rolling up on it. I would say the whole drive out here,” said Boone, noting a police escort and seeing residents in their yards or on the sidewalks waving. “And then noticing the lights off in the distance, like, ‘Ooh, that’s it.’ That was really neat.”
Seeing the actual movie isn’t a prerequisite to be excited, either. Anderson admitted he hasn’t seen the movie, but said he might have to watch it after seeing the site.
As far as the actual stadium they played in, the players seemed impressed.
Giolito, citing his bias as a pitcher, thought perhaps the park might be a little small for his liking. Surely, the hitters feel the opposite.
“This stadium is awesome,” Giolito said. “The biggest thing grabbing my attention is that awesome batter’s eye in the shape of a barn, and just all the attention to detail giving it that feel like we’re on the Field of Dreams. It’s great.”