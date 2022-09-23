Though short on numbers, the Cascade football program has found a way.
With a limited pool of players, the Cougars are not able to participate in traditional junior varsity contests on Friday nights.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Though short on numbers, the Cascade football program has found a way.
With a limited pool of players, the Cougars are not able to participate in traditional junior varsity contests on Friday nights.
Initially, Plan B was putting together a scrimmage schedule against other schools in the area, but the state only allows one preseason scrimmage.
So, Plan C came to fruition.
“The state suggested trying to find some 8-man schools (to play against) because some of those schools couldn’t fulfill their contracts for the year,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “We called some 8-man schools and they were able to fill a five-game schedule for us.”
Eight-player football is a modified version of the traditional 11-player format that requires five players to be on the line of scrimmage on offense. The length of the field is shortened from 100 to 80 yards and its width shrinks from 53 1/3 yards to 40. The pace of play is typically high-tempo, resulting in high-scoring contests.
That was evident in the Cougars’ lone contest thus far, a 41-40 loss at Central Elkader on Sept. 6
“It was a good game,” Frake said. “Our young kids got some good experience and they had a lot of fun. Eight-man football definitely leads to more scoring than traditional 11-on-11. You miss one tackle and there are a lot of big plays. Even though we came up on the losing end, it sounds like they had a good time.”
Frake said he has been working closely with assistant coaches and has watched several videos to help navigate through this unprecedented schedule.
“We’re working together to see how this is all gonna work, watching some YouTube videos and those sorts of things,” he said.
With its home field designed for a traditional layout, Cascade will play four of its five JV games on the road, but will host Wyoming Midland on Oct. 10.
Exactly how the makeshift field will be set up for that game is still a work in progress, but the school plans on using one existing goal line with canvas strips to create sidelines and a condensed field on the opposite side.
“We haven’t quite figured out how we’re gonna do the field yet,” Frake said. “Some people said chalk, others said to put some string down. We’re obviously only gonna have to go one way, we’re not gonna be able to go both ways. It will be interesting when we host.”
The Cougars’ JV will play its second game tonight in a shortened two-quarter contest at Waterloo Columbus.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.