For two very different reasons, Maquoketa and West Delaware will try to erase the sting of the 2021 season early in 2022.

West Delaware was within minutes of a state-tournament berth each of the last two seasons. A blocked punt turned into a touchdown against Solon in a heartbreaking end to the 2021 season. In 2020, a fumbled goal-line snap prevented the Hawks from reaching the UNI-Dome.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.