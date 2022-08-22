For two very different reasons, Maquoketa and West Delaware will try to erase the sting of the 2021 season early in 2022.
West Delaware was within minutes of a state-tournament berth each of the last two seasons. A blocked punt turned into a touchdown against Solon in a heartbreaking end to the 2021 season. In 2020, a fumbled goal-line snap prevented the Hawks from reaching the UNI-Dome.
Maquoketa struggled through a winless 2021 campaign and hopes to end that losing streak with a confidence-building victory in Week 1. The Cardinals are also seeking their first winning season since 2015.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in Class 3A this season:
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3
WEST DELAWARE
Head coach — Doug Winkowitsch (19th season, 145-49 overall)
Last season — 9-2 (5-0, 3A District 3)
Returning starters — Will Ward (Sr., WR/DB); Logan Peyton (Sr., RB/LB); Jack Smith (Jr., Ol/LB); Sawyer Falck (Sr., OL/DL); Luke Reth (Sr., OL/DL)
Other key players — John Beswick (Jr., WR/DB); Jeryn Funke (Jr., OL/LB); Cash Hauser (Jr., WR/LB); Grant Northburg (Sr., OL/DL); Brent Yonkovic (Soph., QB/LB)
Outlook — The Hawks return four starters on defense and five on offense, including five all-district selections. Ward, Peyton, Smith and Falck earned all-district, whole Reth returns after garnering first-team all-state and all-district honors. West Delaware scored 37.1 points on average last season and allowed just 11.4 Exceptional experience throughout its defensive skill positions should again spell trouble for the opposition. The Hawks will rely on a brand new signal caller for 2022 with the departure of Kyle Cole, but do return plenty of playmakers in Ward, Peyton, Haze Seibert and Julio Weber.
Schedule — Aug. 26: DUBUQUE WAHLERT; Sept. 2: at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Sept. 9: at Decorah; Sept. 16: WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK; Sept. 23: CENTER POINT-URBANA; Sept. 30: at South Tama; Oct. 7: at Hampton-Dumont; Oct. 14: INDEPENDENCE; Oct. 21: at Charles City
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4
MAQUOKETA
Head coach — Riley Brockway (2nd season, 0-9 overall)
Last season — 0-9 (0-5 3A District 4)
Returning starters — Kasey Coakley (Sr., QB); Emmett Portz (Sr., RB/LB); Brady Pauls (Sr., Ol/DL); Jonny Burns (Sr., WR/DB); Luke Fields (Sr., OL/DL); Jackson Van Keuren (Jr., OL/DL)
Returning letterwinners — Connor Manning (Sr., OL/LB); Maximo Kuan (Jr., OL/DL); Braedon Tranel (Jr., WR/DB); Riley Christiansen (Jr., WR/DB); Carter Meyer (Jr., WR/DB); Dalton Davis (Jr., TE/DL); Sam Thines (Jr., OL/LB); Tate Martin (Soph., RB/LB)
Promising newcomers — Lucas Ihrig (Sr., WR/DB); Charlie Hafner (Soph., OL/DL); MJ Warthan (Soph., WR/DB)
Outlook — It was a tough go of it last season for the Cardinals as they couldn’t quite find their way into the win column. But they do return some key pieces on the offensive side of the ball that should vastly help improve upon the 10.4 points per game they averaged last season. Coakley threw for 884 yards in 2021 and will give Maquoketa an experienced leader as its signal caller. A veteran offensive full of upperclassmen should provide much-needed protection for Coakley to guide the offense. The Cardinals’ defense will need to improve upon the 34.4 points per game they surrendered in 2021 if they hope to compete in a tough district.
Schedule — Aug. 26: INDEPENDENCE; Sept. 2: at Monticello; Sept. 9: at Camanche; Sept. 16: CLINTON; Sept. 23: at Vinton-Shellsburg; Sept. 30: DEWITT CENTRAL; Oct. 7: MOUNT VERNON; Oct. 14: at Benton; Oct. 20: at Davenport Assumption
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.