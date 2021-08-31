The Mississippi Valley Conference will undergo a change in its leadership this week.
Longtime commissioner, athletic director and administrator Randy Krejci will officially retire today. The following day, Paul James will step into Krejci’s role.
“There is not a stronger advocate for the athletes, coaches, officials and administrators of the MVC than Randy Krejci,” Cedar Rapids Kennedy activities director Aaron Stecker said in a statement announcing the move. “This conference and the ideals of educational athletics that we strive to uphold as a league has been of the utmost importance to Randy. His leadership, energy and passion will be missed.”
Krejci, a 1972 Kennedy graduate and a member of the school’s hall of fame as an athlete and coach, has spent the majority of his lifetime competing, coaching and leading in the MVC. He coached boys and girls tennis at Cedar Rapids Washington and Kennedy and volleyball at Kennedy from 1977-87, served as Kennedy’s activities director from 1989 through 1992 and spent his final 14 years in education as the principal at Harding Middle School in Cedar Rapids.
Krejci served as commissioner for 23 years beginning in 1999. He will act as a liaison for the league in his retirement.
James has served as the MVC’s scheduler since 2016. In 41 years at Cedar Rapids Washington, he has been a football coach, girls basketball coach, girls track & field coach and activities director. He spent the past four years as the head football coach at Linn-Mar.
“Paul brings a wealth of expertise and leadership in athletics to our conference and we are excited to have him lead,” Rocky Bennett, the Cedar Rapids Prairie activities director and MVC Athletic Director Chair said in a statement.
The MVC also includes local schools Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque.
CUFFS & HOSES RAISES $32,000 FOR MAKE-A-WISH
Cuffs & Hoses — a group comprised of emergency personnel from Dubuque County Police, Fire and Dispatch — raised $32,214 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation during its 10th annual softball/volleyball tournament earlier this month at Farley Park. The funds will fund three local domestic wishes for children with critical illnesses.
Cuffs & Hoses generated $23,143 during the 2019 event to raise its total to $111,526 in the first nine years of its existence. Last summer’s event was postponed because of the pandemic.
SAVARY LANDS PITCHING AWARD FROM LEGION
Aaron Savary, a senior right-hander at Dubuque Wahlert, earned the 2021 Bob Feller Pitching Award from the American Legion baseball program. The award goes to the pitcher who compiles the most strikeouts against national competition.
Savary struck out 25 batters in three games for the Dubuque County Minutemen, who won the Mid-South Regional tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
IHM TIES FOR 84TH AT U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR
Peosta, Iowa, native Jim Ihm shot a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday at the U.S. Senior Amateur at Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after carding a 5-over 77 in the first round. He moved up from a tie for 103rd after the first round to a tie for 84th, but he missed the cut of 4-over for match play, which began Monday.
Tim Hogarth led the tournament at 10-under in medal play to grab the No. 1 seed for match play.
Ihm qualified for the USGA event by finishing second at a qualifier in Madison earlier this month.