Here is a capsule look at the Iowa boys state singles & doubles tournaments, held today and Saturday:
CLASS 2A
Site — Veterans Memorial Tennis Center, Cedar Rapids
Local doubles qualifier — Hempstead’s Kareem Kassas & Jake Althaus
Outlook — Throughout much work in the longer than usual, two-year offseason, Kassas and Althaus have developed into a strong doubles unit. Kassas will be closing a promising senior season with the Mustangs at No. 1 before continuing his career at Loras College. Althaus, meanwhile, is only a sophomore and will likely be taking over the No. 1 position next spring. The two have played at a high level but will face stiff competition after finishing runners-up at the district meet. Some of the top contenders in the doubles bracket include district champions Caleb Peterson & Nic MacKaman (Ankeny Centennial); Kaden Taylor & Quinn Monson (Waukee); Sudeep Gadde & Arwind Sivakumar (Linn-Mar); Mukundan Kasturirangan & Luka Chackalackal (Iowa City West); Kevin Strand & Jason Strand (Marshalltown); Nathan Barlow & Luke Brunsvold (Pleasant Valley); James Matthews & Caden Rodning (Mason City); and Vyas Amalkar & Beck Sissel (West Des Moines Valley).
CLASS 1A
Site — Byrnes Park, Waterloo
Local singles qualifiers — Wahlert’s Roan Martineau and Sam Timp
Local doubles qualifier — Wahlert’s Charlie Fair & Jack Freiburger
Outlook — The Golden Eagles cleaned up at their district meet and will be sending four players to state. Fair and Freiburger are a unique story, as two years ago Fair was competing at the state singles tournament and Freiburger was the 30th player listed on the roster competing on JV. However, Freiburger has developed into one of Wahlert’s brightest young players and the junior will seemingly be at No. 1 next spring. The duo has really developed a chemistry on their way to a district championship, and they’ll be in the hunt for a title along with fellow district champs Marcus McPartland & Joe Zehr (Boone); Brady Horstmann & Matthew Schmit (Cedar Rapids Xavier); Jack Edwards & Vaughn Thompson (Pella); Harrison Dahm & Colin Reis (Denison-Schleswig); Grant Sturm & Ethan Sturm (Atlantic); Jaylen Saengchanpheng & Kevin Lopez (Storm Lake); and Gabe Anderson & Caden Branum (Decorah).
In singles, Martineau is another standout youngster that has helped lead the Eagles to the state team semifinals next week. Only a freshman, Martineau has been dissecting opponents at No. 4 this spring and beat teammate Timp for the district title. Martineau will enter as a dark horse but could surprise some folks in the bracket and make a statement for the future against fellow district champs Ben Craven (Boone); Abbot Haner (Keokuk); Lucas Heap (Pella); Jeff Miller (Council Bluffs St. Albert); Andrew Lawrence (Shenandoah); Kaden Wingert (LeMars Gehlen); and Cameron Luhring (Aplington-Parkersburg). As a senior, Timp has played at No. 5 this spring for the Eagles and will cap a nice season by competing at state.