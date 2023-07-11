One of Bryce Rudiger’s four home runs has gone over the fence. The three that haven’t have been the most dramatic.

For the second straight game — and third time this season at Petrakis Park — Rudiger rounded the bases and crossed home plate without hitting it over the fence. His fourth-inning inside-the-park solo home run to dead center sparked a rather stagnant Wahlert offense to a five-hit, three-run fame that captured a lead the Golden Eagles wouldn’t relinquish in a 8-1 victory over Solon in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 semifinal on Monday.

