Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius (center) celebrates with teammates Bryce Rudiger (left) and Seamus Crahan after the final out of their 8-1 victory over Solon in an Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal on Monday at Petrakis Park.
Wahlert's Bryce Rudiger is congratulated by head coach Kory Tuescher after scoring an inside the park home run vs. Solon in their Class 3A playoff baseball held at Petrakis Park on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Wahlert's Patrick Fitzgerald (left), Brandon Cummer and Will Specht react after scoring during their game vs Solon in their Class 3A playoff baseball game held at Petrakis Park on Monday, July 10, 2023.
One of Bryce Rudiger’s four home runs has gone over the fence. The three that haven’t have been the most dramatic.
For the second straight game — and third time this season at Petrakis Park — Rudiger rounded the bases and crossed home plate without hitting it over the fence. His fourth-inning inside-the-park solo home run to dead center sparked a rather stagnant Wahlert offense to a five-hit, three-run fame that captured a lead the Golden Eagles wouldn’t relinquish in a 8-1 victory over Solon in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 semifinal on Monday.
“It obviously got our bats going,” said Rudiger, whose team had just one hit heading into the fourth. “It got the energy up, and I think that was perfect timing. Exactly what our bats needed right there.”
Rudiger’s round-tripper sailed well over Solon’s center fielder, landing just shy of the 410-foot distance marker. Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher waved him home without hesitation.
“Just find a gap and run all day,” Rudiger added.
Ryan Brosius tossed a complete-game gem, striking out two and walking just two. After Wahlert seized a 3-1 lead in the fourth, the senior hurler allowed just one Spartan baserunner to reach base and retired the final seven batters of the game.
“I trust my defense behind me, and they did a phenomenal job tonight,” Brosius said. “(Shortstop) Jack Walsh made some great plays, (right fielder) Owen Wallace made some great plays, and the dugout just kept me in it all game.”
The sixth-ranked Golden Eagles (28-13) will host the Substate 4 championship on Wednesday against DeWitt Central, which upset No. 8 Davenport Assumption, 4-0, in Monday’s other semifinal. The Sabers defeated Wahlert last year in the substate semifinals.
“A little revenge game, for sure,” Rudiger said. “We’re very excited and we’re gonna treat it like any other game.”
Solon closed its season at 22-20.
After the Spartans grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, Rudiger’s inside-the-park homer tied the score. More importantly, it brought a rather quiet Golden Eagles’ offense to life.
Seamus Crahan followed with a double, Foti Rigopoulos added an RBI single, Wallace singled, and Brosius helped himself with a run-scoring hit to make it 3-1.
“The second time around (the batting order) was when we thought we’d be able to put some better swings (on Solon starter Jackson Link),” Tuescher said. “We definitely squared up some more baseball the second time through.”
Bode Nakelmaker doubled in the sixth, Rigopoulos collected his second run-scoring base hit, and Walsh delivered the knockout blow with a three-run double that made it 8-1.
Brosius needed just six pitches to retire the Spartans in order in the seventh and send Wahlert within one win of its ninth state berth.
“We talked (before the seventh inning) what would be best, but obviously I wanted to finish it,” Brosius said. “Whatever the coaches wanted, I was good with.”
Tuescher hopes his team brings a similar recipe to Wednesday’s substate final.
“That’s the cleanest game we’ve had all year. Ryan threw strikes, we didn’t make an error — I know you could count on one hand how many games we’ve gone this year without making an error,” Tuescher joked. “And, we had timely hitting, which was huge.”