University of Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller on Wednesday announced senior right-handed relief pitcher Trace Hoffman as a member of the Hawkeyes’ leadership group.
The Cascade, Iowa, native joined fellow seniors Grant Leonard, Austin Martin and Ben Martin and junior Trenton Wallace in being voted as the team captains.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hoffman made five appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and went 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four innings. His best performance came when he scattered two hits over 2 2/3 shutout innings against No. 8-ranked North Carolina State on Feb. 28.
In 2019, Hoffman went 5-2 with a 6.49 ERA in a team-high 29 appearances, spanning 34 2/3 innings. His 29 appearances tied for seventh in the Big Ten Conference.
Hoffman spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa. He led the country in saves with 13 as a sophomore and ranked second in the country with 13 saves in his freshman year.
Iowa’s schedule has not yet been released. Iowa’s roster includes redshirt freshman middle infielder Sam Link, a former Dubuque Senior standout. Cascade native Marty Sutherland serves as Heller’s associate head coach, and Dyersville native Nic Ungs serves as director of baseball operations.
Loras indoor track teams ranked — The Loras College men’s indoor track team earned the No. 3 spot in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Track and Field Ratings Index, released on Tuesday. The Duhawks earned the No. 4 spot in the women’s poll.
Mike Jasa, the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week, is the top runner in the 400 and 800 meters. Josh Smith leads the country in the 60-meter dash at 6.88 and he ranks third in the 200-meter dash (22.25), while Dubuque Wahlert grad Ryan Rogers ranks fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.29.
Clayton Ridge grad Kassie Rosenbum leads the nation in the mile with a 4:59.6. Marion Edwards still holds the No. 1 time in Division III in the 60-meter dash (7.77) and ranks third in the 200-meter dash (25.93) while Rosenbum is ranked second in the 3,000-meter run (9:48.63), and the 4x400-meter relay of Edwards, Dubuque Senior grad Stevie Lambe, Alyssa Pfadenhauer and Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl leads the nation with a time of 3:58.63.
Snitker makes Dean’s List at UNI — Former Dubuque Hempstead standout, Reed Snitker, a redshirt freshman defensive end on the Northern Iowa football team, earned a spot on the school’s Dean’s List by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average in mathematics/statistics/actuarial science. Snitker and the Panthers open their season Friday, Feb. 19 at home against South Dakota State.
Freiburger sets mark — Joe Freiburger set a Wartburg College indoor school record in the men’s 3,000-meter run with a 8:21.93 this weekend while competing in the Indoor Select American Rivers Conference Triangular. The senior from Western Dubuque topped Caleb Appleton’s record time of 8:23.99 set in 2019.
UWP’s Stovall honored — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Justin Stovall, a senior forward from Chicago, has been selected the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week. In two games against UW-Oshkosh, Stovall averaged 21.0 points per contest and 9.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 81.0 percent from the field (17-for-21).
A-R-C honors UD’s Mayfield — The University of Dubuque’s Patrick Mayfield, a sophomore from Elgin, Ill., earned the A-R-C men’s basketball player of the week award after leading the Spartans to victories over Loras and Simpson. Mayfield shot 53% from the floor, made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and scored 46 points in the two wins. He is averaging 18.5 points per game.
Rampton wins in Mankato — University of Northern Iowa junior Mia Rampton, a Dubuque Senior grad, won the 5,000 meters with a personal-best time of 18:32.56 at the Ted Nelson Dual meet against Minnesota State on Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
Wills helps Marian to victory — Derek Wills, a freshman from Dubuque Hempstead, delivered a match-high 13 kills to lead Marian University to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Maranatha. His twin sister, Jada, this weekend helped Drake University win two matches against Bradley.