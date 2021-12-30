LANCASTER, Wis. — After more than two weeks without a game, the Darlington boys basketball team sailed through the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Lancaster High School on Wednesday afternoon.
The Division 4 No. 8-ranked Redbirds improved to 5-1 overall with convincing wins over Lancaster and Royall. The Redbirds defeated Lancaster, 66-51, in the semifinals, and then took down Royall, 77-47, in the championship game.
The event raised more than $2,700 for the Coaches vs. Cancer organization.
“In our season opener this year, we were without four of our guys, including two starters, due to injuries and illness,” Darlington coach Tom Uppena said. “We lost that game, and then came back to win the next three before we got shut down because of COVID. During our first game today, you could tell we hadn’t played in nearly three weeks. There was definitely some rust showing, but our guys pulled it together and executed our game plan very well.”
The Redbirds didn’t waste any time in the championship game, using a 17-0 run in the first half to take a commanding 41-21 lead at the break.
“I thought our guys did a great job of applying pressure and speeding up the pace of the game, which helped us get some fastbreak points,” Uppena said.
Darlington lost sophomore big man Will Murray early in the first half with an apparent ankle injury. He scored four points before exiting the game with 11:29 remaining in the first half.
“We’ve battled some early season injuries, and hopefully Will will be back at full strength next week,” Uppena said.
The Redbirds will kick off conference play Tuesday when they travel to Southwestern.
“Starting conference games is always an exciting time,” said senior Easton Evenstad, who scored nine points for the Redbirds. “We definitely want to repeat what we were able to do last year, and make a deep postseason run.”
The Redbirds were led in scoring by senior Hunter Hardyman with 17 points and junior Carver Fitzsimons with 14. Sophomore Brady Long added nine points while senior Ethan Hendrickson chipped in seven.
“Hunter, Will and I played a lot on last year’s team, but our roles have all changed since then,” Evenstad said. “It’s exciting for us seniors, especially to finally get that opportunity to prove what we can do. We have been waiting for this moment for a while.”
Added Uppena: “These guys are hungry. They were in the shadows of some really talented players last year and they’ve been waiting to show what they can do.”
The Panthers (5-3) were led by Bryce Olson with 12 points and Nate Vieth with 10.