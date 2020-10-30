Dubuque Hempstead's Ryan Winger closed a terrific career for the Mustangs on Friday at the Iowa state cross country meet.
The Mustangs' senior leader was outpaced down the stretch by Class 4A state champ Jaysen Bouwers, of Sioux City North, and settled for a career best runner-up finish in 15:45.7 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Bouwers won the title in 15:31.2.
Winger competed in four straight state meets for the Mustangs, and placed higher each season. Winger finished 44th as a freshman, took 13th as a sophomore and was sixth as a junior before wrapping his career as runner-up.
Dubuque Senior's Connor Kilgore also landed a top-10 finish, as the Rams' senior closed his career in eighth place at 16:14.6.
Hempstead finished third in the team standings last year, but battled tough on Friday and finished fifth overall. Sioux City North also won the team title behind Bouwers with 75 points.
Behind Winger, junior Derek Leicht finished 25th in 16:35.8 and senior Josh Davis was 26th at 16:35.9. Junior George Holesinger placed 42nd in 16:46 and junior Brady Blean took 62nd in 17:02.5.
Western Dubuque junior Eli Naumann placed 76th in 17:14.8, and Bobcats senior Cade Messer placed 101st in 17:41.4.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Wahlert and West Delaware will be running at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.