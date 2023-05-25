Loras College, the University of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville could all crown champions this weekend at the NCAA Division III men’s track & field meet.
Loras’ Mike Jasa earned the No. 1 seed in the 800 meters, Dubuque’s Blake Hardison posted the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles, and UW-Platteville’s Will Lawrence, a Benton, Wis., native will be favored in the javelin. The meet runs Thursday through Saturday at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y.
Here is a capsule look at each event, with the top seed and local qualifiers:
100 METERS
Top seed — Sam Blaskowski (UW-LaCrosse) 10.16.
Local qualifiers — None.
200 METERS
Top seed — Cheickna Traore (Ramapo) 20.49.
Local qualifiers — None.
400 METERS
Top seed — Matt McBride (Mount Union) 46.27.
Local qualifiers — None.
800 METERS
Top seed — Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:47.81.
Other local qualifiers — 5, Carter Oberfoell (Loras) 1:48.79; 6, Andrew Hutchinson (Dubuque) 1:49.37.
1,500 METERS
Top seed — Ryan Wilson (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 3:40.06.
Local qualifiers — 6, Wyatt Kelly (Loras) 3:45.99; 7, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 3:46.03.
5,000 METERS
Top seed — Alex Phillip (John Carroll) 13:47.41.
Local qualifiers — None.
10,000 METERS
Top seed — Alex Phillip (John Carroll) 28:31.60.
Local qualifiers — None.
110 HURDLES
Top seed — Blake Hardison (Dubuque) 14.13.
Other local qualifiers — None.
400 HURDLES
Top seed — Jacob Torres (Occidental) 51.90.
Local qualifiers — None.
3,000 STEEPLECHASE
Top seed — Colin Kirkpatrick (Pomona-Pitzer) 8:44.21.