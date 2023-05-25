Loras College, the University of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville could all crown champions this weekend at the NCAA Division III men’s track & field meet.

Loras’ Mike Jasa earned the No. 1 seed in the 800 meters, Dubuque’s Blake Hardison posted the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles, and UW-Platteville’s Will Lawrence, a Benton, Wis., native will be favored in the javelin. The meet runs Thursday through Saturday at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y.

