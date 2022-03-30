Bellevue’s Ethan Klemme (left) hands off to Jacob Waller in the distance medley at the Drake Relays last season in Des Moines. Klemme and Waller will look to defend their state titles in the distance medley relay this season.
Promising newcomers — Dalton Clasen (soph., sprinter); Nolan Dunne (fr., sprinter); Gabe Mander (fr., sprinter); River Schiefer (jr., sprinter/jumps); Jayden Basken (fr., sprinter); Jake Hiland (fr., sprinter/hurdles); Fritz Lange (sr., distance); Ethan Nemmers (soph., sprinter/hurdles)
Outlook — The two-time defending RVC champion Comets bring back several athletes with state tournament experience from a year ago. They expect outstanding leadership from their seniors and will have a talented group of sprinters, distance runners, hurdlers, and jumpers. Pitts, Klemme, Waller, Griebel, Guenther, Sieverding, and Carrier all qualified for state last year. Klemme, Guenther, and Waller will look to defend their first-place finish at state in the distance medley this season.
CASCADE
Head coach — Chris Curry (17th season)
Returning veterans — Ben Fransen (sr., thrower); Keagan Lamey (sr., hurdler); Cole Miller (sr., sprinter/distance); Isaac Nava (sr., sprinter/distance); Davis Trumm (jr., distance); Trever Finzel (jr., sprinter); Adam Knepper (jr., distance); Jack Menster (jr., sprinter); Mason Otting (jr., sprinter); Luka Rickels (jr., sprinter); Juan Alvarado (soph., sprinter)
Outlook — A good nucleus of returning veterans include Rickels, Miller, and Nava that were part of the fourth-place distance medley team at state last year. Miller and Nava also took fourth place in the 4x400 in Des Moines. Menster, Otting, Knepper, and Trumm will be looking to join the state podium after qualifying for last season’s meet. Cascade’s relay teams will be strong once again and hope to make a run towards gold come May. Also, look for a few of those relay runners from last year to have breakout individual seasons.