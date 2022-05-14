Olivia Dietzel considered it a remarkable achievement just to make it to the starting line of the twice-delayed 2021 IRONMAN World Championship last weekend.
Since the month of March, the Dickeyville, Wis., native and former Dubuque Wahlert standout distance runner experienced one setback after another while preparing for the grueling competition in St. George, Utah.
But Dietzel persevered and finished fourth in the 25-29 female division, 62nd among all females and 479th overall. She completed the 2.4-mile open water swim in 1 hour, 7 minutes and 58 seconds; the 112-mile bike ride in 6:31:00 and the full marathon run (26.2 miles) in 3:36:34 and had a total time of 11:28:18.
Kyra Meulenberg, of the Netherlands, won the age division in 10:39:51.
“I had so many obstacles going into this race, it was honestly a miracle I was even out here,” Dietzel said Tuesday, while spending a few extra vacation days in Utah to unwind. “It was a victory alone to make it to the starting line, so I never would have imagined making it to the podium in my age group.
“It was definitely the toughest race I’ve ever done, and it was definitely dedicated to my dad. I know he was with me that day. I’m sure he helped me get to the starting line, then I’m sure he thought, ‘Now you’ve got to get yourself to the finish line.’”
Dietzel’s father, Dennis Dietzel, passed away in 2020 following a battle with brain cancer. While racing, she wears temporary tattoos and a cap emblazoned with the slogan, “Mind over Matter,” a nod to her annual fund-raising campaign for brain cancer research and to remind her of her ‘Why.’
Dietzel’s ‘Why’ willed her through a rough couple of months leading up to the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, which organizers relocated to Utah after coronavirus concerns in Hawaii led to postponements in October and again in February.
The series of obstacles began in March, when Dietzel developed a form of tendinitis inside her knee that limited her training in her triathlon strength, the distance run. The injury didn’t bother her swim or bike, but she couldn’t run a mile without pain and even walking led to discomfort.
Dietzel said the injury came out of nowhere and required physical therapy and a cortisone shot for relief. She pulled out of a few tune-up competitions and eventually worked her way up to long training runs but wasn’t completely confident in her ability to compete in St. George.
The cold, wet and windy spring in the Tri-State area prevented Dietzel from training in open water or for the distance biking in the months leading up to the world championship. She swam in an endless pool in her home and biked on a smart trainer that simulated the course in St. George.
Her mechanic, Dave Hartig from Bicycle World in Dubuque, put things into perspective while Dietzel struggled with her preparation.
“I couldn’t run, and that’s my strength, so he told me to really focus on my bike, which was my weakness,” Dietzel said. “Even though I couldn’t go outside, I rode the IRONMAN course three times on my smart trainer. And, when you spend six hours on a training ride and really focus on the course and your power, you do get stronger. I felt I had a good fitness base on the bike, and that really helped.”
Swimming in an endless pool couldn’t be more different than open-water swimming. And Dietzel hadn’t trained in open water in several months before jumping into the Sand Hollow Reservoir in St. George.
“Swimming in a pool is predictable, it’s calm,” Dietzel said. “But, with open-water swimming, you have to navigate through people, you have to identify sight bouys, and those are things you can’t practice in a pool. It takes a while to get into a groove in open-water swimming. Doing your first one in an IRONMAN is not the most ideal, especially if it’s the world championships.”
Just when Dietzel felt she might be ready to compete, the obstacles kept coming.
In the weeks leading up to the world championships, she struggled with severe allergies. Her airline cancelled her flight, so she had to reschedule, she briefly battled a pinched nerve in her shoulder.
Then, on the eve of the event while on a photo shoot with her San Diego elite triathlon club, she crashed her bike and bent her derailer hanger.
“Dave (Hartig) saved me on that one, because he’s always told me to have a spare,” Dietzel said. “It’s the easiest part to damage and the hardest part to get when you need it. If I would have tried to race with the damaged one, it would have destroyed my drive train, and I could have really gotten hurt.”
After the swim portion of the world championship, Dietzel sat in fifth place in her age group, but she slipped to sixth following the bike. Her friends and family at the exchange notified her of her position.
“If I wanted to make the podium, I had to pass at least one person, but, fortunately, the run is my strongest of the three,” Dietzel said. “It was just a matter of working my way into position and maintaining my pace.
“It was a rewarding feeling, because I’ve never done a race as challenging as that. The swim was so cold, because the water temperatures were in the high 50s, the bike had 8,000 feet of climb with 20-30 mph winds, and the temperatures got over 100 toward the end of the bike and the beginning of the run. And the run had 3,000 feet of climb with very little shade. They did their best to make it a tough course, and a lot of the pros said it was much harder than Kona (Hawaii), where it was supposed to be.”
Dietzel stayed in St. George a few extra days to spend time with friends as she prepares for her upcoming wedding. But, in roughly a month, she will do another IRONMAN in Des Moines.
“If you want to do multiple IRONMANs, it’s actually ideal to do them four or six weeks apart,” she said. “You don’t have to ramp back up as much. You just take some time to recover, then do a little bit of volume — nothing crazy — and you’ll be ready for the next one.”