Declan Ciurlik shot 6-for-9 from the floor and scored 17 points off the bench, Rowan McGowen added 16 points, and Loras beat Wartburg, 77-62, in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday in Waverly, Iowa.
Jake Healy and Ali Sabet added 14 points each for the Duhawks (18-8), who will play at rival Dubuque (19-6) in Thursday’s tournament semifinals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 77, Coe 43 — At Lillis AWC: Sami Martin scored 16 points, Hannah Thiele added 15, Cierra Bachmann chipped in 13 and Madison Fleckenstein had 11, and the Duhawks (19-7) dominated the Kohawks (8-17) in their A-R-C tournament quarterfinal. Loras plays at Wartburg in Thursday’s tournament semifinals.
Luther 53, Dubuque 46 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Karsen Kershner scored 14 points and added six blocks, but was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Dubuque (15-11) fell in the A-R-C tournament quarterfinals.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Augustana 0 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza finished with 10 kills, Andres Martinez added nine, and the Duhawks (11-1) swept Augustana, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Wapsie Valley 33 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Vikings rolled past Wapsie Valley in their Iowa Class 1A district final and will play either North Linn or Janesville in Saturday’s substate final.