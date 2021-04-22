Missing out on last year’s canceled track and field season was all the motivation Audrey Biermann needed to come back faster and stronger for her junior season.
The Western Dubuque sprinter used that time training harder than ever, and she is off to a record-breaking start to the spring track and field season. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week recently broke two school records that dated to 1982.
On Friday, April 9, at the Dyersville Beckman Relays, she broke the school record for the 400 meter dash running it in 57.84 seconds. She also won the 100 meter dash and anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay. On Saturday, April 17, she broke the school record for the 200 meter dash in 25.47 seconds, also setting a Linn Mar Relays meet record. She went on to win the 400 meter dash and was a member of the winning 4x100 meter relay.
“Audrey is a dream athlete to coach,” Western Dubuque coach Josie Limmex said. “She sets a great example for her teammates and she knows what needs to get done in order to be successful.”
Biermann was a three-time state qualifier as a freshman, when she earned medals in the 400 meter dash and the sprint medley. She has hopes of a return trip to Des Moines this spring.
“I would love to be a state champion,” she said. “I hope that it’s a realistic goal.”
It seems that her goal is within reach, as she is currently ranked No. 2 in the state in the 200 meter dash. She is also ranked in the 100 and 400.
“I know that people are out to beat me, but I love competing with the best,” Biermann said. “The competitiveness is what I love about the sport.”
Earlier this week, Biermann won the 100 while helping her sprint medley team take first place honors at Dubuque Senior.
“I never expected to be running this well this early on,” she said. “I thought these times would come at state, so it’s a pleasant surprise.”
Biermann currently holds the school record for the 200, 400, sprint medley and 4x400 relay. She will compete in the Drake Relays for the second time in her career today in the 100 and 400.
“It’s really hard to pick what events we should put her in because she is just so good at everything she does,” Limmex said. “She wants to win every race she competes in. She just continues to get better and we are excited to have her back for another year.”
Biermann remains undecided about her college plans, but would love to continue running at the collegiate level.
“It would be amazing to run for a college, and I’m hoping after this season I’ll have a better idea of where I want to go,” Biermann said.