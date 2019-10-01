They’ve gotten used to having a disjointed season for the better part of two months now.
So, why should senior night be any different?
Dubuque Senior recognized its seven seniors before its intracity meet against Hempstead on Monday night at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus. The Rams won seven of the 12 events to take the Mississippi Valley Conference dual, 107-77.
“It’s definitely been a hard senior season, because it’s been so different from what we experienced the last three years,” said Anna Pfeiffer, a University of Iowa recruit who attends Western Dubuque and swims for Senior. “But we have a lot of great girls on this team and we’re making the most of what we have. We pumped up the energy and swam some really good races tonight to have a senior night we can all remember.”
Both programs have been displaced this season while the Dubuque Community School District’s new pool on the Hempstead campus awaits completion. The boys programs at both schools hope to be in the new facility by December or January.
Hempstead now practices at San Jose and Senior uses the Dubuque Community Y pool, but both swim at less-than-ideal times to not disrupt those pools’ other programs.
Monday’s meet was scheduled for 8 p.m., after the others’ practices. That meant scrapping the traditional post-meet meal, where the two teams break bread and share laughs with each other, in favor of treats they could eat on the run.
In the past, Hempstead and Senior swimmers frequently crossed paths, as their practice sessions ran back-to-back at Hempstead.
“San Jose is kind of like a second home for a lot of us, because this was where we grew up swimming DASH,” Senior’s Claire Wedewer said, referring to the long time home pool of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes. “It’s nice to swim in a pool you’re familiar with. Even though it’s not our true home, it still kind of feels like home to a lot of us.
“It was a little rough because the meet started two hours later than we’re used to. But we still had a lot of energy because it is Hempstead and we know so many of their girls.”
The Rams opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay behind Pfeiffer, Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan and Lauren Fetzer, who combined for a 2:00.4. Delaney Noel followed with a 2:16.54 to take the 200 freestyle, Wedewer won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.71, and Pfeiffer cruised to a 25.87 in winning the 50 freestyle.
Hempstead earned its first victory in diving. Caitlyn Schueller posted a 192.4 to edge Senior’s Catherine Schueller by 1.4 points. Samantha Fish followed with another Mustangs victory, a 1:03.42 in the 100 butterfly.
Pfeiffer then won her second individual event with a 56.60 in the 100 freestyle before Hempstead’s Molly Duehr took the 500 in 5:46.69.
Senior extended its team lead with a winning 1:53.18 in the 200 freestyle relay behind Maci Boffeli, Helen Hall, Fetzer and Taylor Kremer.
Fish then added her second win of the night. She went 1:04.18 to claim the 100 backstroke.
In the tightest race of the night, Duehr clipped Wedewer by .81 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. Duehr came in with a time of 1:13.92.
“It’s weird seeing Wahlert people because I’m so used to seeing Senior people,” Duehr said of the daily practice routine. “I have friends on both teams, so I’m OK with that, but it is different. The one good thing is, because we don’t see each other as often as we used to, now we have a lot more to talk about when we do see each other. So tonight was really fun for both teams.”
The Rams punctuated their team win by taking the final event, the 400 free relay. Monahan, Kremer, Wedewer and Pfeiffer came from behind to win in 4:03.