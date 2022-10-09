Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth follows through with his shot during a meet earlier this season at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Sigwarth finished with a two-round 152 to tie for 14th place at the Iowa Class 4A state meet on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth wasn’t sure what to expect at his first Iowa state golf meet this weekend.
Sigwarth proved he was ready for anything, as the Mustangs’ standout senior closed his career in a tie for 14th place overall with a consistent two-round total of 76-76—152 on Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
“It meant everything (to finish in the top 15), it really did,” Sigwarth said. “All the hard work and all the practices over the years really just made finishing top 15 feel so much better than I thought it could.”
Coming off his first city championship this fall and earning a runner-up finish at the district meet, Sigwarth had momentum all season and used it to play consistently in cold, windy conditions at Elmcrest. He was 17th after the first round, and moved up a few positions over the final round.
“It was a really good way for him to go out,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “There’s a couple holes I’m sure he wished he had back, but otherwise, you hang your hat on two really solid rounds. There’s a lot of kids that would like to have a 76-76 on their scorecard. To finish in the top 15 is a great accomplishment for Wil, and it really showed what a great player he became in high school golf.”
Reid Hall of Cedar Rapids Kennedy rallied to the individual championship with a 71-70—141. Johnston claimed the team championship by holding off the reigning champs, Cedar Falls, by 2 strokes, 595-597.
Dubuque Wahlert finished in 10th place out of 12 teams with a 332-316—648 total, and Western Dubuque placed 11th with a 340-321—661.
Patrick Fitzgerald led the Golden Eagles in his senior finale, tying for 35th place with a 78-81—159. Bock Mueller tied for 37th with an 84-76—160, and Ben Dolter tied for 45th place with an 84-78—162. Jonah Oberfoell had an 88-81—169 to tie for 65th, while Charlie Becker tied for 71st with an 86-86—172 and Quinn Walsh tied for 75th with an 89-85—174.
Jackson Webber fronted the Bobcats in a tie for 40th place with an 84-77—161. Tyler Skrtich tied for 52nd with an 83-81—164, while Brayden Webber tied for 58th with an 87-80—167 and Brock Wilson tied for 65th with an 86-83—169. Jackson Skrtich tied for 69th with an 87-84—171 and Nolan Vaske was 80th with a 91-100—191.
