Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth follows through with his shot during a meet earlier this season at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Sigwarth finished with a two-round 152 to tie for 14th place at the Iowa Class 4A state meet on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth wasn’t sure what to expect at his first Iowa state golf meet this weekend.

Sigwarth proved he was ready for anything, as the Mustangs’ standout senior closed his career in a tie for 14th place overall with a consistent two-round total of 76-76—152 on Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

