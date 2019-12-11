Cole Wolbers earned a few more dual titles to his name and the Dubuque Senior boys earned a dual swim meet victory.
Wolbers placed first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while helping the Rams to a pair of relay wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle as Senior defeated Clinton, 95-62, on Tuesday in Clinton, Iowa.
The Rams won nine of 11 events. Josh Rusch was also a two-time winner in the 50 and 500 freestyle and led-off Senior’s 400 free relay win. Reed Kelly won the 200 freestyle, Pierce Casper placed first in the 200 IM and Brian Day took the 100 breaststroke to round out the Rams.
Linn-Mar 132.5, Dubuque Hempstead 28.5 — At Marion, Iowa: George Holesinger placed second in the 50 freestyle in 23.47 seconds in the Mustangs’ dual loss.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 66, Waterloo East 49 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Michael Duax led the Mustangs with 26 points, Nick Kaesbauer finished with 18 and Jamari Smith added 13 as Hempstead improved to 3-0. The Mustangs took a 38-24 lead at halftime.
Dyersville Beckman 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46 — At Vinton, Iowa: Michael Keegan filled up the stat sheet again — 18 points, seven rebounds, five blocks, four assists and four steals — along with three dunks, and the Trailblazers erased a 7-0 deficit to start the game to improve to 3-0. Tom Jaeger finished with a 10-point, 10-assist double-double to round out Beckman.
Freeport Aquin 58, River Ridge (Ill.) 45 — At Hanover, Ill.: Jayden Patterson finished with 18 points to lead the Wildcats, but Freeport Aquin pulled away in the second half.
Dakota 51, Scales Mound 36 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Tyler AAllen had nine points and Benjamin Vandigo added eight in a tough night for scoring for the Hornets.
Potosi 65, Benton 41 — At Benton, Wis.: Nick Edge scored a game-high 24 points, Ryan Kruser added 15 points and Ben Udelhofen finished with 14 as the Chieftains cruised past the Zephyrs. Will Lawrence led Benton with 14 points.
Highland 62, Cassville 51 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe scored 19 points, Cam Schmitz added 10, but after trailing, 31-29, at halftime, the Comets couldn’t keep up in the loss.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 54, Iowa City Liberty 49 — At Iowa City: Lindsey Eimers scored 19 points, Ella Noel added 10 and the Rams fended off the Lightning in the second half to grind out a close win and improve to 2-1 so far in the season.
Iowa City High 80, Dubuque Hempstead 38 — At Moody Gym: Riley Kay led the Mustangs with 12 points but Hempstead had an uphill climb to the No. 1 team in Iowa Class 5A after falling behind, 22-7, through the first quarter.
Iowa City West 53, Western Dubuque 40 — At Iowa City: The Bobcats dropped their second straight after falling behind, 34-20, at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Dubuque Wahlert 40 — At Wahlert: Morgan Herrig had nine points for the Golden Eagles, who couldn’t keep up with Xavier in the second half.
Dyersville Beckman 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 47 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers eked out a close one to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Lansing Kee 47, Clayton Ridge 27 — At Guttenburg, Iowa: The Eagles are still searching for their first win after falling to 0-5.
River Ridge (Wis.) 54, Seneca 19 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White hit a game-high five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points and the Timberwolves held Seneca to just five second-half points in their win.
Prairie du Chien 68, River Valley 16 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn exploded for 33 points while the Blackhawks snuffed River Valley for just two points in the whole second half of a blowout win.
Platteville 55, Mineral Point 31 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sami Martin finished with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double and Becca Hoyer added 16 points as the Hillmen improved to 5-0 with a win over the Pointers. Mallory Lindsey led Mineral Point with 11 points.
Women’s college volleyball
Clarke’s Davis named 3rd-team all-American — Clarke senior Kasey Davis capped a stellar volleyball career with one of the country’s highest honors by being named a third-team NAIA all-American on Tuesday.
Davis, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, led the Pride with 401 kills and a .294 kill percentage. Her 1,181 kills stand for fifth-best in program history.
Clarke finished 27-8 this season with Davis earning the Heart of America Athletic Conference Attacker of the Year award and first-team all-Heart of America Athletic Conference honors.