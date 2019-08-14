BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
One of the newest members of the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors has a strong connection to Dubuque.
The Raptors last month signed Matt Thomas after the former Iowa State University standout played the previous two seasons in Spain.
Matt Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard, is the son of Dubuque Wahlert graduate Martha (Kalb) Thomas. And, his younger sister, Josie Thomas, will be a senior on the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team.
Matt Thomas averaged 12.0 points, 1.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 20.7 minutes in 52 games with Valencia Basket of the Liga Endesa last season. He shot .514 (218-for-424) from the field, including .481 (116-for-241) from 3-point range, and helped Valencia Basket capture the 2019 EuroCup title.
In 2017-18, Thomas posted averages of 15.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 26.5 minutes in 30 contests with Rio Natura Monbus Obradoiro CAB of the Liga Endesa.
A native of Decatur, Ill., Thomas played four collegiate seasons at Iowa State from 2013-17. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 25.4 minutes in 138 career games with the Cyclones.
Thomas scored more than 2,000 points and earned first-team all-state accolades twice at Onalaska, Wis., High School.
SCHUSTER HITS OLYMPIC QUALIFYING STANDARD
Collin Schuster swam a 56.40 this weekend in the preliminary heats of the boys 100 meter backstroke at the Speedo Junior National Championships on the campus of Stanford University. He was .09 under the 2020 USA Olympic Trials qualifying time with the fourth-fastest swim of the morning heats.
Schuster, and his brother Connor, attend The Singapore American School, where their parents are teachers. Their mother is from just north of Luxemburg in Clayton County. They have been swimming with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes for the past eight-plus years when they return to the states while on break.
ZOARC FOOTBALL CAMP TO FEATURE EX-HAWKEYES
Former University of Iowa football players Marvin McNutt and Jordan Canzeri will team with ZOARC Fitness to host a football camp from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Port of Dubuque green space. The camp is aimed for players ages 7-18 and costs $50.
Register at https://zoarc.co or by contacting Connor Weitz via phone at 563-581-1025 or email at zoarcfitness@gmail.com.
GILLITZER TOSSES PERFECT INNING IN LEGION ALL-STAR GAME
Gavin Gillitzer, a recent graduate of Prairie du Chien High School, tossed a perfect inning for the Stars in a 6-4 victory over the Stripes in the annual Wisconsin American Legion All-Star Game on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse commit struck out two batters.
The game was played following the Major League Baseball game between the Brewers and the Texas Rangers. The players were announced on the field just before the game, where they stood for the national anthem. Milwaukee is the only MLB team to sponsor a game of this nature.