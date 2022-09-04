State Track 2022
Buy Now

Hempstead's Keelee Leitzen runs in the 4x800 meter relay at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships at Drake University in Des Moines on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

The defending Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country champions are operating at a high level already this season.

Dubuque Hempstead finished with 17 team points on Saturday at the Linn-Mar Invitational in Marion, Iowa, winning the team title by taking the top four places and its fifth-counting scorer finishing seventh.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.