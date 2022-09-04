The defending Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country champions are operating at a high level already this season.
Dubuque Hempstead finished with 17 team points on Saturday at the Linn-Mar Invitational in Marion, Iowa, winning the team title by taking the top four places and its fifth-counting scorer finishing seventh.
Keelee Leitzen took gold in 19:13.3, and she was followed by Brooke O’Brien (19:29.9), Evie Henneberry (19:30.5) and Natalie Schlichte (20:04.4). Maddie Digman rounded out the Mustangs’ score in seventh in 20:47.1.
The Hempstead boys also won the team title, led by John Maloney finishing runner-up in 16:15.9.
Rams 4th — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Leah Klapatauskas finished 10th in 19:57 and Kaitlyn Miller was 15th in 20:38 to lead the Dubuque Senior girls to fourth place at the Spartan Invitational. The Ram boys placed 11th.
Fennimore 2nd — At Darlington, Wis.: The Fennimore boys scored 88 points and were runner-up to Iowa-Grant at the Darlington Invitational. Riley Foreyt led the Golden Eagles in eighth place in 18:39.1. Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the girls title.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats, Golden Eagles impress — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Western Dubuque lost in the championship bracket first round, while Dubuque Wahlert won the silver bracket at the Shirley Ryan Invitational.
The Bobcats defeated Waverly-Shell Rock in a 4A state title game rematch, 14-21, 23-21, 15-8, and topped Davis County, but lost to Dike-New Hartford in pool play. WD then lost to Davenport Assumption in the title bracket opener. Libby Lansing hit for 26 kills for the Bobcats, Ava Demmer added 74 assists and Ella Meyer had 53 digs.
The Golden Eagles beat Ottumwa, but fell to Mount Vernon and North Scott in pool play to drop into the silver bracket. Wahlert won the bracket with wins over Tipton and Center Point-Urbana. Ella Kelleher slammed 20 kills for the Eagles, while Olivia Donovan provided 57 assists and Liliana Morrero-O’Hea had 32 digs.
Rams lose in quarters — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Senior finished 1-3 at the Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, beating Davenport Central but losing to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Johnston and then Marion in the quarterfinals. Maya Watters delivered 29 kills, Brooke Sullivan had 20 digs and 13 kills, Jenna Lewis 57 assists and Sophie Link 44 digs for the Rams.
Mustangs winless — At Iowa City: Dubuque Hempstead dropped all four of its matches at Iowa City High’s tournament.
Cougars go 2-3 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Cascade earned wins over Bellevue Marquette and North Cedar, but suffered losses to Calamus-Wheatland, Central City and Oelwein at the Midland tournament. Corinne Rea floored 39 kills with 41 digs for the Cougars, while Claudia Noonan had 91 assists and Alyssa Lux 42 digs.
Pirates finish 5-1 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Galena picked up wins over Anamosa, Washington, Maquoketa, Northeast Goose Lake and Bellevue at the Anamosa round robin, but lost to Clear Creek-Amana. Gracie Furlong led the Pirates with 49 kills, with Julia Townsend racking up 114 assists and Addie Hefel adding 45 digs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Marietta 14, Dubuque 13 — At Marietta, Ohio: Kallion Buckner scored on a 91-yard touchdown run and finished with 134 yards on 14 carries, but a blocked extra point proved crucial in the Spartans’ season-opening loss.
After Ben Gultig tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Za’Cameron Brice with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter, UD’s extra point was blocked to hold its lead to 13-0.
Marietta scored two touchdowns in a span of 5 1/2 minutes to take the lead, and the Spartans drove to the Marietta 4-yard line with 29 seconds left, but kicker Jaxon Billips went wide right on a 22-yard field goal attempt.
UW-Eau Claire 30, Loras 27 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: The Duhawks lost a heartbreaker in their season opener, failing to hold on to a 27-16 lead with 11:03 remaining.
Eau Claire’s Harry Roubidoux tossed a 24-yard TD to Nicholas Kudick with 26 seconds to play to lift the Blugolds.
Ty Bausch ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Duhawks, and Da’Mani Brown hauled in eight catches for 78 yards and two scores.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks sweep — At Whitewater, Wis.: Loras earned a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Rockford and Finlandia, led by Sara Hoskins’ combined 42 assists and Riley Deere’s 23 digs.
Dubuque 3, Wisconsin Lutheran 0 — At Stoltz Center: Emma Powell delivered 11 digs, 10 kills and five aces as the Spartans notched their first win with a sweep.
Culver-Stockton 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Cora Vyhnanek had 25 assists and Jessica Schaad nine kills, but the Pride were swept.
Pioneers win twice — At St. Paul, Minn.: Emma Carlson totaled 26 kills and Bri Gartner 28 digs as UW-Platteville swept Hamline and earned a 3-1 victory over Carleton.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 3, Northwestern (Minn.) 0 — At St. Paul: Alyssa Peterson scored a goal and assisted on another as the Pioneers pitched a shutout.
