CASCADE, Iowa — Battered, bruised, and exhausted, but Cascade found a way.
Luke Ruggeberg’s clutch defensive strip with 1:12 remaining in the game put an exclamation point on an inspired opening night for Cascade as it grinded its way to a 21-13 home victory over Monticello at Omera Field.
Jack Menster finished with 160 yards and two touchdowns, Will Hosch had a momentum-changing pick-6 and the Cougars’ defense overcame second-half cramping to avenge a season-opening loss to the Panthers last season.
“Week 1 is never gonna be pretty,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “Both teams have a lot to work on, obviously. We definitely have some skill guys, but four quarters is tough. We knew coming in tonight it was going to be tough to go four quarters and stay healthy, but overall a great effort.”
Early-season jitters played a factor in the opening quarter as each team was plagued by errant snaps and penalties.
The Panthers struck first on their second drive when quarterback Preston Ries capped off a 12-play, 74-yard drive with a 6-yard sneak into the end zone and a 7-0 lead at 1:55 of the first quarter.
Following a Cougars punt, Hosch corralled a tipped Ries pass attempt and took it 45 yards the other way to tie the game at 7-7 at 10:20 of the second.
It was just the spark the home team was looking for — on both sides of the ball.
Cascade’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing Panther possession and Cougars’ all-state running back Menster needed just one play to give his team the lead. Menster scrambled for a 68-yard score at 8:55 before halftime and a 14-7 lead.
The Cougars’ D, which bent but refused to break in the first quarter, now had renewed life, and forced another Monticello punt and largely contained the University of Iowa commit Ries for the rest of the half.
Facing a daunting third-and-35, Hosch connected with Ruggeberg near the sideline for 36 yards to keep the Cougars rolling midway through the second quarter.
Menster completed the 10-play, 85-yard scoring drive for the home team with another 39-yard scamper to give his team a 21-7 lead. The senior finished the first half with 116 yards on the ground.
“That was huge for us,” Menster said of his team’s 21 unanswered points. “It gave us momentum and we continued it into the second half. We picked it up on defense, too, and made some big stops.”
Hosch, taking over the starting QB role this season, tossed for 94 first-half yards.
Cascade’s defense was able to hold the dual-threat Ries to just 135 all-purpose yards in the opening 24 minutes.
It was an impressive feat considering the junior signal-caller torched them in last year’s opener for five touchdowns.
More impressive yet was another element the Cougars found a way to overcome in the second half: the cramp bug.
Several of Cascade’s key players — many of which play on both sides of the ball — headed to the sidelines suffering from lower leg cramps.
“It seems like it happens every year in this game,” said Menster, who’s team battled cramps against the Panthers last season. “But this year is different. We’re limited in numbers and everyone knows we don’t have a sub, but they work through it and fight.”
Still, the Cougars held strong.
Ries cut the deficit to 21-13 with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:25 remaining in the game. After a quick three-and-out on the ensuing Cascade possession, the Panthers had one last shot.
A questionable pass interference penalty gave the Panthers the ball at the 10-yard line with 1:12 to play, but the Cougars D, which had withstood every challenge all night, had one more statement to make.
Ruggeberg violently ripped the ball loose with his right arm, forcing a turnover and a fitting end for a defense that battled relentlessly all night.
“Every year we get a word that describes our team,” Menster said. “This year it’s ‘commit.’ I think this whole team has bought into what we’re trying to do and we’re all committed.”
