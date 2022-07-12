CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Once the Trailblazers’ bats got hot, there was no looking back.
This year, they were not to be denied.
Beckman Catholic successfully avenged the heartbreak of last year’s loss in the final inning of the substate championship and left no doubt on Tuesday.
With a convincing 8-1 rout of Jesup in the Class 2A Substate 4 final at Robert W. Plaster Athletic Complex, the No. 4-ranked Trailblazers will be making their 19th state tournament appearance in program history.
“We’ve been waiting a full year to get back to this exact spot,” winning pitcher Nick Schmidt said. “Last year, the Camanche game was probably the game of the year, but it didn’t end in our favor. Our coaches talked about it all week…this year we knew we had a better team and better players, and we knew if we played the way we were capable of, we would just destroy them.”
Beckman (24-13) will join the eight-team Class 2A field next week in Carroll.
Schmidt was masterful on the mound. The senior tossed all seven innings, did not allow an earned run, struck out six, and walked just two.
“Schmitty’s a warrior,” Beckman head coach Fred Martin said. “He is just a warrior. There for a little bit I had to go out there in the fourth inning. He was trying to be a little too fine and I didn’t like that. I said you have to attack these guys, and he responded.”
The J-Hawks jumped to an early 1-0 advantage with a run in the second, but Beckman seized the game’s control the following inning.
Luke Schieltz led off the third with a double and Nate Offerman drove him in with an RBI single. Luke Sigwarth’s sacrifice fly gave the Blazers a 2-1 lead, one they wouldn’t surrender.
“The conference that we were in got us prepared for this,” Martin said. “We played a lot of rated 3A teams, rated 4A teams. No matter if we get down, we’re not nervous about it. Our hitting is so good this year – I think our average is around .350 – so we always know we’re in the game. That’s a big part of where we’re at today.”
Matthew Florence opened the fourth with a base hit and was immediately brought home by Eli Kluesner’s triple that was just over the reach of Jesup’s center fielder. Schieltz followed with his second double of the night, driving home Kluesner, and Offerman delivered his second run-scoring hit of the night to make it 6-1.
The offensive onslaught seemed to fuel Schmidt on the mound as he continued to shut down the J-Hawks’ hitters after his team padded the lead.
“We’ve been hitting the (crap) out of the ball all year,” Schmidt said. “First game of the season we knew we were gonna have a team that was gonna hit for power, for average, all of the above. Once we start hitting, everybody starts hitting. There was not one guy that did it. Total team effort.”
Offerman led the Blazers’ offense with a 3-for-4 night and two RBIs at the plate, while Schieltz added two hits and an RBI, and Florence contributed two hits and a run scored.
With a complete effort like Beckman displayed on Tuesday and the rigorous grind of a load regular-season schedule, Schmidt said his team is fully prepared heading into next week’s state tournament.
“As much confidence as you can possibly have,” Schmidt said. “We’re rolling. We played the hardest 2A schedule in the state. I can go on and on about this team and how hard our schedule is, but it prepared us for this moment. We’re not done.”
And for Martin, he looks forward to leading his team toward a possible seventh tournament title one last time.
“This is it,” Martin said emphatically. “It’s good to go down there for my last year. I’m looking forward to it. It’s good to get the kids down to state. They’ve worked so hard at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.