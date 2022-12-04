Wendy's/MidWestOne Bank Classic
Buy Now

Cuba City’s Max Lucey (left) drives to the basket during a Jan. 15 game in Dubuque last season. The Cubans will be among the top teams in the SWAL this season.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

No matter the conference, when you’re playing boys basketball in southwest Wisconsin, you’ve come to expect a battle every night.

This year figures to be no different.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.