No matter the conference, when you’re playing boys basketball in southwest Wisconsin, you’ve come to expect a battle every night.
This year figures to be no different.
Here is a capsule look at area boys basketball teams in Wisconsin this season:
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN ACTIVITIES LEAGUE
CUBA CITY
Coach — Jerry Petitgoue (52nd year, 1,008-262)
Last season — 24-3, 12-2 SWAL
Returning starters — Max Lucey (Sr., G), Cody Houtakker (Sr., F), Riley Rosenkrantz (Sr., F), Reece Rosenkrantz (Sr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Will Busch (Sr.), Josh Meyer (Jr.), Andy Miller (Jr.), Mason Lessar (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Tyson Richard (Soph.), Gavin Vaassen (Soph.), Brayden Johll (Soph.), Henry Kruser (Soph.)
Outlook — Despite graduating dynamic point guard Carter Olson, the Cubans return four starters and are favored alongside Darlington and Mineral Point for the SWAL crown. Lucey figures to break out even more as a senior after averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year for the defending league champs. Houtakker and the Rosenkrantzs’ will provide experience and height in the post, but the main concern will be in ball handling and replacing the smooth skills of Olson.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Tom Uppena (seventh year, 123-28)
Last season — 18-8, 9-5 SWAL
Returning starters — Carver Fitzsimons (Sr., F), Will Murray (Jr., F), Brady Long (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Cannon Lancaster (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Carter Murray (Jr., F), Reagan Jackson (Jr., G), Tagg Gille (Soph., G), Broker Buschor (Fr., G), Levi Carter (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Redbirds have graduated their top two scorers from last season in Hunter Hardyman and Easton Evenstad, but still expect to compete for the SWAL crown with three starters returning. Will Murray averaged 11.4 points per game last season and Fitzsimons added 10.5 points. Long was another solid option with 8 points per game, and all three should take it up a level. With younger players filling in, there could be some growing pains, but the team is hoping to find its footing early.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Troy Larson (fifth year, 65-32)
Last season — 12-14, 7-7 SWAL
Returning starters — Brady Larson (Sr., G), Lucas Lendosky (Sr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — A.J. Davis (Sr., G), Maverick Schauff (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Evan Larson (Soph.), Aidan Peterson (Jr.)
Outlook — Brady Larson returns as a four-year varsity starter for the Golden Eagles and is in line for a huge senior season. Last season, he powered the Eagles with 17.7 points and 3.7 assists per contest. The question will be who can step up around him? Max Kenney and Austin Horn have graduated, so which returning players can step up to the plate and deliver will determine how far this Fennimore team can go.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Clinton Nemitz (10th year, 112-111)
Last season — 20-8, 10-4 SWAL
Returning starters — Anthony Martin (Sr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Landon Rodgers (Sr., G), Tyler Brotzman (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Wildcats are coming off a highly successful campaign that ended with a heartbreaking — and questionable — overtime loss to Bangor just shy of the Wisconsin state tournament. That team was led by four senior starters now gone in Nate Reiff, Peerson Kephart, Colson Splinter and Gavin Jochum. The follow-up to last season will be challenging, but the cupboard isn’t totally bare. Martin started in the post and averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds per game, and much will be expected from him as the lineup fills out.
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
BENTON
Coach — David Neis (third year)
Last season — 15-11, 7-5 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Chad Haffele (Sr., G), Nate Lawrence (Sr., G), Lucas Jansen (Sr., G), Nathan Keleher (Sr., F), Rex Blaine (Sr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Cody Haynes (Sr., C), Eli Blaine (Jr., G)
Outlook — With all five starters back on the floor from last season, the Zephyrs are a contender for the Six Rivers West crown this winter. That all starts with Rex Blaine, a force in the post who averaged 20.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season. Haffele added 12.4 points and Keleher another 8.5 points per contest, and with a deep and experienced bench to boot, Benton has its sights on a big season. Getting past stalwarts like Potosi will go a long way toward that goal.
CASSVILLE
Coach — Jacob Bernetzke (ninth year, 71-114)
Last season — 15-11, 5-7 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Eli Adams (Jr., G), Raz Okey (Sr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Xander Hauk (Sr., G), Kieran Bean (Sr., G), Nick Hampton (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Braden Fishnick (Jr.), Aiden Thoma (Jr.), Heath Rauch (Jr.), Noah Adrian (Soph.)
Outlook — The Comets lost four starters from last season, but will be led by two guards ready to take on the leadership role. Adams averaged 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year, while Okey contributed 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. While Cassville has two of its top scorers and rebounders back, the inexperience shows from there, as the Comets will need numerous fresh faces to contribute.
POTOSI
Coach — Mike Uppena (21st year, 287-184)
Last season — 17-11, 9-3 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Dayton Udelhofen (Sr., G), Sam Udelhofen (Sr., G), Gavin Wunderlin (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Logan Kruser (Sr., F), Ben Spriggs (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Ezra Groom (Jr.), Isaiah Groom (Jr.), Jaxon Oyen (Soph.), Oliver Post (Soph.), Aidan Uppena (Soph.), Dawson Weber (Soph.)
Outlook — With their top two scorers returning and a nice mix of talent and athleticism coming up, the Chieftains will once again be in the hunt for the league crown. Wunderlin had a huge sophomore season and will be a key playmaker after averaging 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last winter. Sam Udelhofen added 13.4 points per game, and with a deep lineup hungry to contribute, Potosi will hold court near the top of the standings.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Pete Poppy (first year)
Last season — 4-21, 1-11 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Heath Poppy (Jr., G), JJ Berendes (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Eli Poppy (Sr., F), Landon Leahy (Sr., C), Garrett Ray (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Nathan Reuter (Jr.), Owen Fennell (Jr.), Trevor Andrews (Jr.)
Outlook — The Miners are aiming to get back on the right track following a down campaign, and look to do so under first-year coach Pete Poppy — who spent the past four years as the JV coach with the program. The offense will be built around Heath Poppy, who delivered a dynamite sophomore season with averages of 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Shullsburg will be young and inexperienced again throughout the roster, however.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
LANCASTER
Coach — Brian Knapp (sixth year, 52-58)
Last season — 8-17, 3-7 SWC
Returning starters — Mitch Wolf (Sr., G), Garrett Gildersleeve (Sr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Will Bussan (Jr., F), Connor Raisbeck (Jr., F), Lance Reuter (Jr., G), Brennin Belscamper (Jr.), Michael Murphy (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Tyler Fishnick (Jr.), Cam Scholl (Jr.), Taylor Williams (Fr.), Zach Hermsen (Fr.)
Outlook — With four starters gone from last season, experience will be an early concern for the Flying Arrows. Wolf and Gildersleeve will try to pick up the slack, but the team’s top three scorers from last season have graduated. Depth should be a plus, and the Arrows anticipate a lot of competition at different positions to help build some toughness and intensity in practices.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Mike Huser (15th year, 158-169)
Last season — 14-12, 6-4 SWC
Returning starters — Wyatt Heer (Sr., F), Derek Digman (Sr., G), Garrison Tashner (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Zach McClain (Jr., C), Lucas Ludlum (Soph., G), Erik Grabandt (Sr., G), Ben Stange (Sr., G), Matthew Watry (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Davyn Edge (Jr.), Simon Boebel (Jr.), Gavin Voigts (Jr.), Eli Langmeier (Soph.)
Outlook — The Hillmen return five players that played significant minutes last season and boast size and length in an experienced backcourt. Heer was third on the team with 8.3 points per game last season, and he’ll be looked at to increase production as talented but inexperienced players find their way. Picking up the offensive output of the graduated Jesse Martin will be pivotal.
