BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Eight area seniors will play for the North Squad in the Iowa Shrine Bowl football game.
The 49th annual event, which raises funds for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, will take place July 24 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The local participants include Dubuque Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne and offensive lineman Cayden Lovett, Dubuque Senior defensive back Hunter Preston, Dubuque Wahlert defensive back Gabe Anstoetter, Maquoketa linebacker Caden Atienza, Dyersville Beckman wide receiver Trent Koelker, Edgewood-Colesburg defensive back Parker Rochford, and West Delaware offensive lineman Carson Petlon.
Linn-Mar’s Paul James will serve as head coach for the North team.
The Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised more than $2.76 million for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children since its inception in 1973. In addition to ticket sales, funds come from advertising in the annual Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships. The players are asked to solicit advertising for the program.
Various Shrine Bowls across the country support the 19 orthopedic hospitals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as three burn centers in the United States and one unit that treats all types of cases. A highlight of the Iowa Shrine Bowl is the players’ visit to the orthopedic hospital in Woodbury, Minn.
For more information on the game, as well as complete rosters for both teams, visit: www.iowashrinebowl.org.
AREA PLAYERS NAMED TO WBCA ALL-STAR GAMES
Twelve players from Southwest Wisconsin will participate in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Games, which will take place in mid-July at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Over the years, the WBCA has raised more than $2.8 million for the MACC Fund through the all-star series. For information on how to make a donation in the all-stars’ names, visit www.wisbca.org.
Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey and Darlington’s Carter Lancaster will play for the Division 4 Red squad, which will square off against the Division 4 White squad and Cuba City’s Jack Misky, Fennimore’s Adam Larson and Darlington’s Cayden Rankin. Benton’s Dominick Cummins will play for the Division 5 Red team. The boys all-star games are July 15.
In the girls all-star games, Prairie du Chien’s Macey Banasik will play for the Division 3 South team; Lancaster’s Kiley Kelly, Cuba City’s Bailey Lutes and Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson will play for the Division 4 South team; and Shullsburg’s Layla Alt and Potosi/Cassville’s Anna Kartman will play for the Division 5 South team. The girls all-star games are July 14.
CIML losing 10 high schools
The five public high schools in Des Moines will join five other schools in leaving the Central Iowa Metro League to form a new conference for the 2022-23 school year. East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt will depart along with Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Ottumwa, according to a Des Moines Public Schools press release.
In recent years, Des Moines suburban schools have dominated the CIML in nearly every sport.
According to the DMPS, the move will create more competitive equity between the member high schools; feature similarities among the member high schools; increase competition and success that will lead to greater student participation and engagement; increase competition and success in order to better hire, support and retain coaches; offer greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference; and maintain historic rivalries between central Iowa high schools.
IHSAA SEEKS HELP WITH OLD PROGRAMS
The Iowa High School Athletic Association is seeking old state tournament programs to complete a digitized archiving project and asks fans who have old programs to share them to be scanned.
For a complete list of the missing programs, as well as information on how to share them, visit www.iahsaa.org/archives-seeking-state-tournament-programs-2021/